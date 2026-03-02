Zendaya and Tom Holland are married, stylist Law Roach reveals at Actor Awards 2026: 'You missed it'

Zendaya and Tom Holland are married, stylist Law Roach told the media at the Actor Awards 2026 on Sunday. Reportedly, the star couple got engaged sometime in 2025.

Zendaya and Tom Holland married, claims her stylist Law Roach spilled the beans while talking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the award ceremony. Law Roach, who is a longtime collaborator of Zendaya, said, “The wedding has already happened.”

He further teased, “You missed it.”

The reporter then asked, "Is that true?" Roach responded with a laugh, “It's very true!”

Meanwhile, neither Zendaya nor Holland has issued a statement regarding their reported wedding.

The news has sparked a frenzy among the fans on the internet. Reacting to it, a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Law Roach just casually dropped the biggest plot twist of 2026 on the red carpet like it was nothing. The wedding has already happened. You missed it.' Tomdaya really pulled off the stealthiest Hollywood marriage ever. No leaks, no pap shots, no Instagram grid dump… just vibes and a gold band sighting weeks ago. Respect. Now the real question: was the dress a Law Roach original we'll never see, or are we getting crumbs eventually?”

“I believe him. They are private. I honestly love that for them,” added another.

One more said, “Love it! Good for them.”

Someone else reacted, “Peter Parker Finally gets MJ.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland's engagement reports Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating since years. They met on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and the rest is history.

They first sparked dating rumors in 2016

The couple has been strictly private about their relationship.

They confirmed their romance in 2021 after the Euphoria star and Avengers: Endgame actor were spotted kissing in a car. Later, Holland talked about the challenges of balancing fame and his personal life.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland told GQ.

Meanwhile, the speculation around their alleged engagement began during the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. At the event, Zendaya, 29, was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

Later, TMZ confirmed the news of their rumoured engagement, citing sources close to the couple.

On the other hand, an insider told People.com that Holland had been "wanting to propose (Zendaya) for a while now. He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one.”

"They have something very special,” the source added.

When Tom Holland called Zendaya ‘fiancée’ In September 2025, Holland broke his silence on his rumoured engagement to Zendaya. He was spotted sweetly correcting a reporter during a panel event when someone referred to Zendaya as Holland’s girlfriend.