Zendaya and Tom Holland married: What is the combined net worth of Spider-Man No Way Home couple in 2026?

Star couple Zendaya and Tom Holland might have walked down the aisle without announcing it to the world. Actress' stylist Law Roach recently sent the internet into a meltdown after revealing Zendaya and Tom Holland's secret wedding. If true, the combined net worth of Zendaya and Tom Holland would be somewhere around $50 million in 2026, as per multiple reports.

Advertisement

Zendaya and Tom Holland married? At the Actors Award 2026, Law Roach told Access Hollywood on the red carpet, “The wedding has already happened.” He further teased, “You missed it.”

When the reporter asked, "Is that true?" Roach replied, “It's very true!” and laughed.

Zendaya's net worth is… Citing sources from Parade and Celebrity Net Worth, the Times of India reported that Zendaya’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $30 million in 2026, owing to her success across industries. While she earns substantial amounts from blockbuster films like Spider-Man, Dune, and Challengers, her income extends far beyond films.

The actress reportedly commands close to USD 1 million per episode for the hit series Euphoria. Additionally, she has bagged major brand endorsements, collaborating with global luxury labels such as Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, and On Running. She also has her fashion venture, Daya by Zendaya.

Advertisement

Besides these, Zendaya also continues to receive paychecks from previous projects, including reruns on Disney Channel and her old films. With steady income from acting, producing, fashion, and endorsements gigs, Zendaya has created a versatile career, making her one of the popular and financially-backed actors in the younger generation of Hollywood stars.

Also Read | HBO teases Euphoria 3 with new footage featuring Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya

Tom Holland's net worth lesser than Zendaya On the other hand, the Times of India report cites Bustle and Celebrity Net Worth sources, estimating Tom Holland's net worth of around $ 25 million in 2026.

His earnings are said to be majorly driven by his Spider-Man stint. While his initial earnings from the Spider-Man franchise were said to be modest by blockbuster standards, the massive commercial success of the films and their sequels eventually boosted his income. His appearances in major ensemble films in the Avengers universe alongside stars like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth boosted his financial growth.

Advertisement

Beyond his superhero role, Holland also expanded his acting portfolio with films like Cherry and The Devil All the Time. He also stepped into production, backing the series The Crowded Room.

Apart from films, Tom Holland reportedly earns substantial remuneration through endorsement deals with global brands. He has ventured into entrepreneurship as the co-founder of Bero, a non-alcoholic beer brand. Previously, he admitted to alcohol addiction.

Tom Holland and Zendaya's combined net worth in 2026: Report If you put together the earnings of Tom Holland ($25 Million) and Zendaya ($30 Million), including their assets, the total comes somewhere between $49 to $57 Million as per Times Of India. The latest numbers are likely to differ as both have now taken on new roles and endorsement deals.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Zendaya and Tom Holland are yet to comment on their marriage claims.