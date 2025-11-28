As ‘Zootopia 2’ opens in theatres, Shakira posts a dance video set to her song ‘Zoo’

Zootopia 2 opened this week to a strong early turnout, and the studio’s promotions were joined by a familiar voice online. Shakira, who returns as Gazelle, marked the release by posting a short clip of herself dancing to Zoo, the song featured in the new film.

She kept the caption tight: “Happy release #zootopia2 day!!!” The post circulated quickly across her social handles, tapping into the film’s existing fan base.

A second video released by Disney Music showed Gazelle inside the animated world, performing the track in-universe.

The caption read: “Are you ready to turn this dance floor into a zoo with Gazelle?!” Both clips functioned as early promotional pushes as the film rolled out.

What is Zootopia 2 about? Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the film revisits the first-ever bunny–fox partnership in the Zootopia Police Department. Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return to a familiar pattern, as they unite in pursuing a new reptilian resident in the city while trying to handle their own flaws along the way. Peter Debruge, Variety’s chief film critic, said Zootopia 2 is a “worthy successor.”

Viewers have also handed the film an impressive 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The sequel keeps them in a fast-moving environment. Systemic issues, internal disputes and corruption threads- the same themes that shaped the first film are part of the new one, but the stakes move across wider corners of the city.

Zootopia 2 box-office collection and what’s ahead Studio data shows Zootopia 2 started strong out of the gate with $39.5 million. Final weekend totals will depend on holiday traffic, but Deadline reports that the film can surpass $125 million this weekend.

Zootopia 2 now moves into its opening weekend with momentum, supported by cast-led posts and new music drops. Shakira’s brief clip added to the early push without giving much away.

