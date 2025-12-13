Zootopia 2 to become third-highest-grossing film of 2025, surpassing $1 billion worldwide

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia 2 to hit a new milestone at the global box office. According to a report by Variety, the 2025 animated film is set to cross $1 billion worldwide on Friday. This will make it the fastest PG film to ever race past the coveted box office figure.

Zootopia 2 box office collection worldwide The outlet reported that Zootopia has earned ₹$986.1 million worldwide so far. While the film reportedly raked in $232.7 million domestically, it earned $753.4 million overseas.

Zootopia 2 is the sequel to Zootopia (2016), which was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and penned by Bush. The film was released in the US on November 26.

Top 3 highest grossing films of 2025 Notably, Zootopia 2 will be the third Hollywood film of 2025 to enter the $1 billion club. Before it, it was only Disney’s Lilo & Stitch ($1.03 billion), and China’s animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 ($1.9 billion) as the top 2 highest-grossing films of this year.

Additionally, Zootopia 2 will also be among the only 13 animated films, out of which 10 are helmed by Disney, that have ever hit the $1 billion box office revenue.

Jared Bush, chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios was quoted by Variety, "Everyone at Disney Animation put their heart, soul and passion into this film to tell a story full of joy, imagination, and incredible thoughtfulness.”

“This milestone means the world to us, because more than anything, it means audiences are coming to theaters for a shared experience of watching this movie on the big screen, everyone together, from all walks of life around the world — and that is a Zootopia dream come true.”

Zootopia 2 Box office performance Fans waited for nine years for the sequel to Zootopia. It arrived in theatres just before Thanksgiving and quickly made a huge impact at the box office. Zootopia 2 earned $158 million in North America and $559 million worldwide over the five-day holiday weekend, breaking multiple box office records. The film saw the second-biggest Thanksgiving opening ever, the largest opening for an animated movie, and the fourth-highest global debut in box office history after blockbusters Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, as per the report.

