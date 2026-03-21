Liverpool and Premier League slam 'vile' racist abuse targeted at Ibrahima Konate after Champions League clash

Liverpool FC and the Premier League have united in fierce opposition to a wave of racist abuse directed at defender Ibrahima Konate on social media. The incident erupted following Liverpool's dominant 4-0 victory over Galatasaray in the Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday, which secured a 4-1 aggregate triumph.
The abuse stemmed from an on-pitch moment involving Ibrahima Konate and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who suffered a fractured arm after a challenge. While the tackle sparked debate, it quickly escalated into unacceptable online attacks targeting Konate's race.
Liverpool issued a powerful statement on Friday, expressing deep outrage. "Liverpool FC is appalled and disgusted by the vile and abhorrent racist abuse directed at Ibrahima Konate on social media," the club declared.
“This behaviour is utterly unacceptable. It is dehumanising, cowardly and rooted in hate. Racism has no place in football, no place in society and no place anywhere, online or offline.”
The statement continued: “Our players are not targets. They are human beings. The abuse that continues to be directed at players, often hidden behind anonymous accounts, is a stain on the game and on the platforms that allow it to persist.”
Liverpool pledged full backing for Konate and vowed to collaborate with authorities to identify culprits where feasible. They also urged social media firms to act decisively against such content.
The Premier League echoed this stance swiftly in a social media post, “We join Liverpool Football Club in strongly condemning the disgusting racist abuse directed at Ibrahima Konate and have offered our full support to the player and club. We are appalled by the ongoing racism players are facing on social media. Discriminatory abuse has absolutely no place in football or wider society.”
They added, “Anybody who chooses to abuse others is not welcome in our game, and they are not a true fan. It is clear that more needs to be done to address this issue, and we will work alongside clubs, football bodies, law enforcement, and social media companies to ensure this remains a priority for all. Any individuals identified and found guilty of discrimination will face the strongest possible consequences, including club bans and legal prosecution.”
This latest episode highlights the persistent challenge of online racism in football. Despite repeated calls for stricter moderation and accountability, anonymous accounts continue to spread hate with little immediate repercussion.