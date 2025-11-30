Idaho bar sparks buzz with ‘free beer for deporting illegals’ offer: ‘Can I substitute burgers?’

Idaho bar's ‘Free Beer for Deportation Tips’ sparks social media buzz: 'Can I substitute burgers?'

Idaho bar promises 1 month of free beer to anyone who helps ICE deport illegal immigrants

Bar patrons are raising a glass to Old State Saloon in Idaho after the local bar went viral with a controversial offer: “free beer for one month” to anyone who helps Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) identify and deport an undocumented immigrant.

The saloon’s series of tweets included playful and provocative messages. One read, “Merry Snitchmas! Snitch on illegals and get a month of free beer!” Another added, “Let’s make deportation fun!!”

The bar also provided instructions for claiming the reward: “If you'd like to claim your free beers, send a detailed email with any evidence, photos, videos, summary of events, dates, and times etc to: deportations@oldstatesaloon.com.”

The promotion even extended to self-deporting individuals. “Any illegal who’d like to self deport may have one free beer before ICE responds to Old State Saloon to pick you up. Please make a reservation: 208-244-0648,” the saloon tweeted.

To further engage the public, the bar invited users to leave voicemails on the subject, tweeting, “If you'd like to leave a Voicemail that we will play later on this topic of free beers for helping ICE, here's the number: 208.244.0648⁩.”

The final announcement summarized the offer: “ALERT: Anyone who helps ICE identify and ultimately deport an illegal from Idaho gets FREE BEER FOR ONE MONTH at Old State Saloon!”

Even the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acknowledged the promotion by reposting it with a GIF expressing surprise.

The posts quickly went viral, drawing a mix of humor, and fascination from social media users. Bar patrons and social media users have reacted with a mix of amusement and curiosity to Old State Saloon’s viral posts.

Idaho bar sparks viral reactions One user joked, “I mean I’m more of a whiskey guy… can we reach a compromise here?” highlighting the humorous and somewhat incredulous tone of some reactions.

Another user expressed eagerness to participate if the program expanded, saying, “Any interest in expanding to TX? I would gladly go out and locate illegals for an offer like that!”

One speculated on the scope of the reward. The user asked, “If someone helps deport one person a month, could they possibly get free beer for a year or life?”

A user noted potential irony, with one commenting, “You guys probably rely on that workforce and you don’t want to lose it.”

A reaction veered into political satire, with users asking, “What if we support Israel? Free beer still?” and another, “Can I substitute burgers?”

One expressed enthusiasm to be part of the initiative, saying, “Perhaps I need to move to Idaho!” while another wrote, “Makin me want to come to Idaho just to support.”

A user framed the offer in a patriotic light. The user remarked, “God bless you. What you are doing, if successful, helps the entire nation.” Another added humorously, “What if I’m sober and don’t live anywhere near Idaho, but just want to do it for love of the game?”

