Is Donald Trump a ‘difficult guest’? Scattered hair gel, dirty towels, sheets left behind at Windsor Castle: Report

Counting Donald Trump as one of the most “difficult guests,” staff and members of the royal household were shocked to see the state of affairs at Windsor Castle following US President's second state visit to the UK. Suggesting that Donald Trump left his suite in a state of "total filth" after his overnight stay, an insider informed RadarOnline.com that the royal family were "disgusted" by the condition of Trump's rooms once he departed.

Describing the state of the suite Trump was living in, a palace source said, “It was takeout boxes, tanning sprays and hair products everywhere. The bathroom was littered with bottles, the sinks stained, and his bed sheets had been left completely orange from whatever he uses,” RadarOnline.com reported.

Another staff member recalled, "He had sprays and tubs of hair gel scattered across the bathroom. Tan wipes were in the bin, the towels were ruined, and the housekeeping team had to replace nearly everything. It was like a bomb had gone off in Selfridges' cosmetics hall."

“People were horrified,” says insider On the “appalling” condition of the room, the source added, “People were horrified. This was Windsor Castle, not a roadside motel.” The 79-year-old US President, accompanied by his 55-year-old wife Melania, flew to Windsor by helicopter on September 17 where they were greeted by the Prince William and Princess of Wales Catherine.

British King Charles III and Queen Camilla formally welcomed the couple before joining them in a carriage procession through the Windsor estate. Donald Trump was greeted with a royal salute which was fired in Windsor and at the Tower of London and the King invited him to inspect the guard of honour.

The guests were feted with a glittering white-tie banquet with members of the Royal Family after the pomp of a full state welcome in Britain.

The US President visited St George's Chapel in Windsor after the private lunch and laid a wreath on the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II. An aerial display of military jets was organised by the Red Arrows in honour of the US President.

‘No one could say no to Trump’ "Disgusted" by the condition of Trump's rooms once he departed another insider noted, “No one could say no to him. If Trump wanted fast food at 2am, the Secret Service would fetch it. The room smelled of fries and fried chicken by morning.” It was beyond the pale, "for staff who are used to military precision and spotless suites."

The US President left the Castle on September 18 morning and travelled to the British Prime Minister's country house Chequers, in Buckinghamshire where was greeted by Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Starmer and a guard of honour.