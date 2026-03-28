Jason Heyward retires at 36: World Series champion and 5-time Gold Glove outfielder ends 16-year MLB career

Jason Heyward, a World Series champion and five-time Gold Glove winner, officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball (MLB) on Friday (March 27), bringing an emotional close to his 16-year career.

The 36-year-old outfielder, known for his remarkable defense, leadership, and unforgettable motivational moment in the 2016 World Series, walked away from the game with no regrets and a clear focus on his future.

Jason Heyward's career spanning five teams Jason Heyward made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2010 and quickly established himself as one of the league’s top young talents. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting that season and earned MVP consideration in multiple years, including 2012 with the St Louis Cardinals and 2015.

Over 16 seasons, Heyward hit .255 with 186 home runs and 125 stolen bases while collecting five Gold Glove awards for his outstanding defensive work in the outfield. He played for the Braves, Cardinals, Cubs, Dodgers, Astros, and Padres, leaving a positive mark in every clubhouse.

His biggest on-field success came with the Chicago Cubs, where he signed an eight-year, $184 million contract before the 2016 season, still the richest deal in franchise history. Jason Heyward played a key role in ending the Cubs’ 108-year championship drought, earning his first World Series ring that year.

Later years and a second championship ring After seven seasons in Chicago, Jason Heyward joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. In 2024, he appeared in 63 games for the Dodgers before finishing the season with the Houston Astros. The Dodgers later presented him with a 2024 World Series ring for his contributions to their championship team.

His final MLB stop came with the San Diego Padres in 2025, where he played 34 games before calling it a career.

New Chapter: Mentoring the next generation Even before retiring, Jason Heyward invested in youth development by opening the Jason Heyward Baseball Academy in Chicago. He now plans to dedicate more time to the academy, mentoring young players, and giving back to the community.

In his official retirement statement, Heyward shared his feelings with complete clarity and gratitude.

"I wanted to reach this moment and know without a doubt that it was time to walk away, and I do. No second-guessing, no looking back, just gratitude," he expressed.

"Sixteen years in this game gave me everything, and now I get to give some of that back. Through the Jason Heyward Baseball Academy, I get to mentor the next generation, keep my hands in the game, and make sure kids in my community have the opportunities and the space to dream the same way I did," he added.