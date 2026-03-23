Jaxon Smith-Njigba agrees record-breaking contract extension with Seahawks; becomes highest-paid WR in NFL history

The Seattle Seahawks have locked in one of the NFL’s brightest young stars for the long haul. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, has agreed to a massive four-year, $168.6 million contract extension. This deal positions him at the top of the wide receiver pay scale, averaging $42.15 million per year and surpassing previous benchmarks in the position.
The extension includes more than $120 million guaranteed, setting new records for any wide receiver in league history. With the new agreement, Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains tied to the Seattle Seahawks through the 2031 season, giving Seattle six more years of his elite production. This move came shortly after the team exercised his fifth-year option and built on his dominant 2025 campaign that helped lead the Seahawks to Super Bowl glory.
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Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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