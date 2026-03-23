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Jaxon Smith-Njigba agrees record-breaking contract extension with Seahawks; becomes highest-paid WR in NFL history

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will remain tied to the Seattle Seahawks through the 2031 season.

Aachal Maniyar
Published23 Mar 2026, 07:38 PM IST
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba agrees record-breaking contract extension with Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba agrees record-breaking contract extension with Seattle Seahawks(Getty Images via AFP)
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The Seattle Seahawks have locked in one of the NFL’s brightest young stars for the long haul. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, has agreed to a massive four-year, $168.6 million contract extension. This deal positions him at the top of the wide receiver pay scale, averaging $42.15 million per year and surpassing previous benchmarks in the position.

Details about the record-breaking extension

The extension includes more than $120 million guaranteed, setting new records for any wide receiver in league history. With the new agreement, Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains tied to the Seattle Seahawks through the 2031 season, giving Seattle six more years of his elite production. This move came shortly after the team exercised his fifth-year option and built on his dominant 2025 campaign that helped lead the Seahawks to Super Bowl glory.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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