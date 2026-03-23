Jaxon Smith-Njigba agrees record-breaking contract extension with Seahawks; becomes highest-paid WR in NFL history

The Seattle Seahawks have locked in one of the NFL’s brightest young stars for the long haul. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, has agreed to a massive four-year, $168.6 million contract extension. This deal positions him at the top of the wide receiver pay scale, averaging $42.15 million per year and surpassing previous benchmarks in the position.
The extension includes more than $120 million guaranteed, setting new records for any wide receiver in league history. With the new agreement, Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains tied to the Seattle Seahawks through the 2031 season, giving Seattle six more years of his elite production. This move came shortly after the team exercised his fifth-year option and built on his dominant 2025 campaign that helped lead the Seahawks to Super Bowl glory.
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