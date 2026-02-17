Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender and financier, had a collection of highly poisonous plants, as revealed by the final tranche of documents released by the Department of Justice (DoJ) as part of the Epstein Files. According to newly discovered emails that mention the hazardous plant, Epstein penned an email asking about his "trumpet plants at nursery."

According to TMZ, he was referring to the Angel's Trumpet plant. Jeffrey Epstein addressed a mail to a user named Ann Rodriguez to enquire about his 'trumpet plants at nursery' in a mail dated 3 March 2014.

All you need to know about highly toxic Angel's Trumpet plant Angel's Trumpet plants are extremely poisonous and are known to produce a drug that blocks free will in their victims. These plants can produce a drug called scopolamine, which has the most common side effect of drowsiness or sedation.

Also known as hyoscine or Devil's Breath, scopolamine is a medication that blocks some of the effects of acetylcholine in the nervous system. Historically, it has been used as a psychoactive drug in low doses to treat motion sickness, postoperative nausea and vomiting. Its overdose causes antimuscarinic-induced hallucinogenic effects. Listed on the World Health Organisation's List of Essential Medicines, it has several formal uses in modern medicine.

Jeffrey Epstein's Zombie drug Angel plants are in the Brugmansia genus and are potentially poisonous; the seeds and leaves are most dangerous. Rich in scopolamine (hyoscine), hyoscyamine, and several other tropane alkaloids, its indigestion can cause hallucinations, complete loss of consciousness, disconnection from reality (psychosis) and memory loss of the episode.

Describing the hallucinogenic effects of Brugmansia, An Encyclopedia of Shamanism states, "Brugmansia induces a powerful trance with violent and unpleasant effects, sickening aftereffects, and at times temporary insanity". In the journal Pathology, its effects were described as "terrifying rather than pleasurable."

Scopolamine reportedly doesn't show up on toxicology reports, but severe intoxication can cause paralysis and death. Epstein was clearly aware of the effects of scopolamine and the plant it comes from, as there is another email indicating the same, TMZ reported. Epstein died at the age of 66 in his cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. Following his death, all criminal charges against him were dismissed.