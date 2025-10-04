Jim Mitchum, ‘Thunder Road’ actor and son of Robert Mitchum, dies at 84

Jim Mitchum, the eldest son of legendary Hollywood actor Robert Mitchum, has died at the age of 84. A family spokesperson confirmed that he passed away on September 20 at his ranch home in Skull Valley, Arizona, following a long illness.

‘Thunder Road’ actor Jim Mitchum dies at 84 Born James Robin Spence Mitchum in Los Angeles on May 8, 1941, he was the first child of Robert Mitchum and Dorothy Spence Mitchum.

His birth was memorable: Robert, then a struggling actor, had to rush from a stage performance — still in costume as a Russian peasant — to be at the hospital. The family lived modestly at first, sharing a converted chicken coop in West Hollywood with extended relatives, before Robert’s career took off.

Though his mother tried to keep him out of show business, Jim eventually followed his father into acting. At just 16, he made his credited debut in ‘Thunder Road’ (1958), playing Robin Doolin, the younger brother of his father’s character.

The film, originally written for Elvis Presley, became a cult classic, famous for its high-speed car chases and moonshine-fuelled drama. Jim’s role sparked a lifelong interest in mechanics, and he later worked as a stock car racer and even as a mechanic on Presley’s cars.

More About Jim Mitchum's Legacy Over the following decades, Mitchum appeared in about three dozen films and television shows. His credits included major 1960s war films such as ‘The Victors’(1963), ‘In Harm’s Way’ (1965), and ‘Ambush Bay’ (1966). He also worked with Dennis Hopper on the troubled production ‘The Last Movie’ (1971) and later produced a short documentary about the experience.

Outside of acting, Mitchum briefly pursued music, recording a single titled Lonely Birthday in 1961, though it failed to gain traction. His later screen roles included Ride the Wild Surf (1964) and Moonrunners (1975), the latter serving as inspiration for the popular television series The Dukes of Hazzard. He retired from acting in 1994.

