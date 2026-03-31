John Cena returns to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas as official host; WWE legend confirms comeback

Las Vegas is set to witness a major WWE moment as John Cena makes his highly anticipated return to the biggest stage in wrestling. The 17-time world champion has officially confirmed he will serve as the host of WrestleMania 42, bringing his larger-than-life presence back to the event just weeks before the two-night spectacular.

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John Cena’s social media post With WrestleMania 42 scheduled for April 18 and 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, John Cena took to X to share the exciting news. His post read: “Since retirement, my 'road' has looked a little different… but now I can officially say I’m headed to WrestleMania!!!! See you in Las Vegas!”

The announcement sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Cena’s post-retirement involvement, and hosting the Show of Shows feels like the perfect fit for the Cenation leader.

John Cena's storied WrestleMania legacy John Cena is no stranger to WrestleMania magic. He has been part of the main event multiple times and created unforgettable memories across his legendary career. After retiring from in-ring competition late last year, Cena stepped away from weekly programming to focus on Hollywood projects. His final match came against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, where he tapped out to the Sleeper Hold.

During his emotional retirement tour, John Cena faced top stars including Randy Orton, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Gunther. One of the most talked-about moments was his heel turn at WrestleMania 41, where he captured his record 17th world title by defeating Cody Rhodes with help from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

What this means for WrestleMania 42 Hosting WrestleMania 42 marks a new chapter for John Cena. He will not compete inside the ring but will play a key role in guiding the grand spectacle. With less than three weeks remaining, excitement is building rapidly in Las Vegas. WWE has yet to confirm the exact timing of John Cena’s live television return, but fans expect him to address the WWE Universe soon.

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WrestleMania 42 returns to Allegiant Stadium for the second straight year, following the massive success of last year’s event. The city’s vibrant atmosphere promises to elevate the two-night show even further. Notably, Cena’s involvement is expected to boost ticket sales and viewership, adding star power to an already stacked weekend.