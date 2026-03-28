Jonathan Bullard signs with Dallas Cowboys on one-year deal in 2026 free agency

The Dallas Cowboys have added veteran depth to their defensive line as they continue building for the 2026 NFL season. The team has signed 32-year-old defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard to a one-year contract, bringing in a proven journeyman who knows how to contribute in the trenches.

Bullard, entering his 11th season in the league, gives Dallas another reliable option along the interior defensive front. While the Cowboys have yet to address their need at off-ball linebacker, this signing strengthens a defensive unit that showed flashes of improvement but still requires consistency up front.

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Veteran defensive lineman joins seventh NFL team Originally drafted in the third round by the Chicago Bears in 2016 out of the University of Florida, Jonathan Bullard has built a strong career through perseverance. After three seasons in Chicago, he moved on to the Arizona Cardinals, followed by short stints with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 and Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

His most productive stretch came during three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he started 38 of 46 games and showed renewed energy late in his career. Most recently, Bullard spent time with the New Orleans Saints in 2025, appearing in 15 games.

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Jonathan Bullard's form Across 131 regular-season contests with 59 starts, Jonathan Bullard has tallied 247 total tackles (144 solo), 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 10 pass breakups. He has also appeared in three playoff games. Known for his versatility and durability, the 32-year-old can play multiple techniques on the defensive line, making him a valuable rotational piece.

Dallas Cowboys aggressively upgrade defense in free agency This signing is part of a broader effort by the Cowboys to fortify their defense. In the secondary, Dallas secured former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson on a three-year, $33 million deal. They added further depth with former Los Angeles Rams cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick, plus ex-Denver Broncos safety PJ Locke.

On the defensive line, the team also brought in former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia and executed a trade for edge rusher Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers. These moves aim to improve both the pass rush and run-stopping ability after a challenging 2025 season.

Offensively, the Cowboys have been selective, signing former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Howell and former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mat Hennessy for depth.

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What Jonathan Bullard means for the Dallas Cowboys defense in 2026 Jonathan Bullard’s addition provides low-risk, high-reward depth as the Cowboys look to compete in a competitive NFC East. At this stage of his career, the veteran defensive lineman has proven he can still make an impact without commanding a large salary, allowing Dallas to maintain flexibility for future moves or the upcoming draft.