Karim Lopez declares for 2026 NBA draft; Mexican prospect eyes historic first-round pick

Mexican basketball star Karim Lopez has officially entered his name into the 2026 NBA Draft, marking a major milestone in his young career. The talented forward shared the news on Monday, confirming his long-held dream of reaching the league.

Karim Lopez makes the announcement "It's been my dream and my goal my whole life to play in the NBA," Karim Lopez told ESPN. "Honestly, since I can remember. I was probably like 5 years old, making drawings of myself playing in the NBA. It's pretty special, you know, to be in this position right now."

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Lopez stands out as the top international prospect in the class. At 6-foot-9 with a 7-1 wingspan, the 18-year-old (turning 19 on April 12) brings positional size, perimeter skills, playmaking ability, and toughness that NBA scouts covet.

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Strong NBL performance fuels draft stock Karim Lopez spent the last two seasons with the New Zealand Breakers in Australia's NBL, developing in a professional environment through the Next Stars program. This season, he averaged 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and shot 49% from the field in 25.6 minutes per game across 30 starts. He set records for draft-eligible Next Stars players, including the single-season points mark with 358 and tying the combined steals and blocks record at 66.

A highlight came on January 30 with a 32-point outburst in a win over Melbourne United. Despite the Breakers finishing 14-20 overall, Lopez helped the team claim the inaugural Ignite Cup regular-season tournament title in February.

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Coming off a back injury last summer, Lopez showed clear progress in his second NBL year, impressing with his growth against seasoned competition.

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Path to NBA and Mexican inspiration Born in Hermosillo, Mexico, Karim Lopez is the son of former Mexican national team player Jesus Hiram Lopez. He moved to Spain at 14 to join Joventut Badalona before heading to New Zealand in 2024.

Scouts praise his blend of tools but note areas for growth, like perimeter shooting and physical explosiveness. "I want to show NBA teams who I am," Lopez said. "Playing in a grown man league, it's not easy. But there's things I feel like people haven't seen yet."

If selected in the first round, Karim Lopez would become the first Mexico-born player to hear his name called on Day 1. "A goal of mine is to hopefully reach young people in Mexico," he said. “Trying to grow the sport and inspire athletes and people in general to follow their dreams. Show people that it doesn't matter where you're from.”

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Looking ahead The NBA Draft Combine is set for May 10-17 in Chicago, with the draft following in late June. Karim Lopez's declaration adds excitement to a loaded 2026 class, positioning him as a potential lottery talent with historic potential.