Kimi Antonelli leads 2026 F1 standings after Japanese Grand Prix win at Suzuka

Kimi Antonelli has taken control of the 2026 Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship after a commanding victory at the Japanese Grand Prix. The 19-year-old Mercedes driver now sits top of the standings with 72 points, nine points clear of teammate George Russell, following his second consecutive win at Suzuka Circuit on March 29.
Antonelli converted pole position into a dominant performance, finishing 13.722 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in second place. Charles Leclerc completed the podium in third for Ferrari. The result marks a significant shift in the title race, with Antonelli becoming the youngest driver in F1 history to lead the championship.
The race began with Oscar Piastri making a sensational start to lead into Turn 1, while both Mercedes cars dropped positions off the line. George Russell quickly recovered and challenged for the lead, but the turning point came on Lap 22 when Haas driver Ollie Bearman suffered a heavy crash at Turn 13, deploying the Safety Car.
Kimi Antonelli, who had yet to pit, stopped under the Safety Car and rejoined in front. He managed the restart perfectly and built a decisive gap over the remaining laps. Russell, who pitted just before the incident, expressed frustration over the timing.
1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 72 points
2. George Russell (Mercedes) – 63 points
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 49 points
4. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 41 points
5. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 25 points
6. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 21 points
7. Oliver Bearman (Haas) – 17 points
8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 15 points
9. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 12 points
10. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 10 points
Further down, Arvid Lindblad and Isack Hadjar sit on 4 points each, with Gabriel Bortoleto, Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon, and Franco Colapinto also scoring. Nico Hulkenberg, Alexander Albon, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso, and Lance Stroll remain on zero.
Mercedes strengthened their lead at the top with 135 points. Ferrari sit second on 90 points, while McLaren hold third with 46 points. Haas are fourth with 18 points, followed by Alpine and Red Bull tied on 16 points each. Racing Bulls have 14 points, Audi and Williams sit on 2 points, and Cadillac and Aston Martin are yet to open their accounts.
Kimi Antonelli’s back-to-back wins have given Mercedes a strong 45-point lead in the constructors’ standings and injected new momentum into his championship challenge. With a five-week break before the Miami Grand Prix on May 1-3, teams will now focus on developments to close the gap.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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