Astronomer's former Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, who stole the limelight after the infamous "kiss cam" scandal is making headlines again after her estranged husband, Andrew Cabot, expressed his willingness to seal the divorce petition and the proceedings in their entirety as soon as possible.

Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabbot made this decision to "provide their family and the children with as much protection and privacy as allowed by NH Law," TMZ reported. Two days ago, Andrew Cabot for the first time opened up about his estranged wife's viral Coldplay concert moment. A spokeswoman of the Massachusetts entrepreneur said that he and Kristin "were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert," People reported.

Kristin Cabot filed for divorce in August, in New Hampshire, weeks after she was caught in former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's embrace at a Coldplay concert, according to NBC News.

Last month, 61-year-old Andrew filed a motion in a New Hampshire court shortly after Kristin filed for divorce. According to People report, the couple had decided to ways prior to the Coldplay concert evening.

However, their relationship status caught public attention after the scandal but Andrew desires a “respectful closure to speculation" which "allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued."

While the couple do not share biological children, Andrew has two kids from a previous marriage. It is important to note that “the divorce is sealed,” TMZ reported. Andrew reportedly decided to settle the divorce outside of a courtroom via mediation.

Who are the Cabots? Andrew Cabot's second wife Julia Cabot said that Andrew Cabot is a “Boston Brahmin," who go by the code: “This isn’t anything to do with me. His ego is too big to be affected by this and the only thing that he’s bummed about is that he was embarrassed."

According to a New York Times profile of the family, the Cabots have transcended generations, with their net worth estimated at $200 million in 1972. That’s $15.4 billion in 2025.

The family has been in New England for 10 generations.