Lil Wayne announces 2026 'Tha Carter' 20th anniversary tour dates: Check full list and ticket information

Lil Wayne is turning up the volume on his legendary Tha Carter legacy. The five-time Grammy-winning rapper, affectionately called Weezy, first changed the game in 2004 with Tha Carter, the album that launched one of hip-hop’s most influential series. To honour its 20-year milestone, he is extending last year’s successful North American run into a brand-new 2026 leg titled “Lil Wayne: 20 Years of Carter Classics.”

Notably, while Snoop Dogg made “drop it like it’s hot” famous, a teenage Lil Wayne actually dropped the phrase years earlier on his 1999 debut Tha Block Is Hot, the same album that helped popularize “bling-bling.” Two decades later, Weezy remains a cultural force, and this tour promises fans a deep celebration of his classic catalog.

Who are the special guests joining Lil Wayne on tour? The 2026 dates feature high-profile support from 2 Chainz and The Game. Both artists bring their own star power, ensuring every show delivers massive energy, hit after hit, and unforgettable collaborations.

When and where does the 2026 tour begin and end? Promoted by Live Nation, the new leg launches Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine. The run spans coast to coast, hitting major arenas and amphitheaters before closing Friday, October 23, 2026, at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

What are the complete Lil Wayne 2026 Tour dates?

June 30 – Bangor, Maine – Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 2 – Saratoga Springs, New York – Albany Med Health System at SPAC

July 3 – Gilford, New Hampshire – BankNH Pavilion

July 16 – Des Moines, Iowa – Casey’s Center

July 17 – Chicago – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 18 – Shakopee, Minnesota – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

July 23 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

July 24 – Clarkston, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 25 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Acrisure Amphitheater

July 30 – St. Louis, Missouri – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 31 – Concord, California – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

August 1 – Long Beach, California – Long Beach Amphitheater

August 14 – Biloxi, Mississippi – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

August 15 – Brandon, Mississippi – Brandon Amphitheater

August 16 – Rogers, Arkansas – Walmart AMP

August 27 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena

August 28 – Fresno, California – Save Mart Center

August 29 – Denver – JUNKYARD

September 10 – Wantagh, New York – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

September 11 – Camden, New Jersey – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

September 18 – University Park, Pennsylvania – Bryce Jordan Center

September 19 – Reading, Pennsylvania – Santander Arena

September 24 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

September 25 – Nashville – Bridgestone Arena

September 26 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

October 16 – Charleston, West Virginia – Charleston Coliseum

October 17 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center

October 22 – Lexington, Kentucky – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

October 23 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Food City Center