Lil Wayne announces 2026 'Tha Carter' 20th anniversary tour dates: Check full list and ticket information

Lil Wayne is turning up the volume on his legendary Tha Carter legacy. The five-time Grammy-winning rapper, affectionately called Weezy, first changed the game in 2004 with Tha Carter, the album that launched one of hip-hop’s most influential series. To honour its 20-year milestone, he is extending last year’s successful North American run into a brand-new 2026 leg titled “Lil Wayne: 20 Years of Carter Classics.”
Notably, while Snoop Dogg made “drop it like it’s hot” famous, a teenage Lil Wayne actually dropped the phrase years earlier on his 1999 debut Tha Block Is Hot, the same album that helped popularize “bling-bling.” Two decades later, Weezy remains a cultural force, and this tour promises fans a deep celebration of his classic catalog.
The 2026 dates feature high-profile support from 2 Chainz and The Game. Both artists bring their own star power, ensuring every show delivers massive energy, hit after hit, and unforgettable collaborations.
Promoted by Live Nation, the new leg launches Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine. The run spans coast to coast, hitting major arenas and amphitheaters before closing Friday, October 23, 2026, at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
June 30 – Bangor, Maine – Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 2 – Saratoga Springs, New York – Albany Med Health System at SPAC
July 3 – Gilford, New Hampshire – BankNH Pavilion
July 16 – Des Moines, Iowa – Casey’s Center
July 17 – Chicago – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 18 – Shakopee, Minnesota – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
July 23 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena
July 24 – Clarkston, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 25 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Acrisure Amphitheater
July 30 – St. Louis, Missouri – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 31 – Concord, California – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
August 1 – Long Beach, California – Long Beach Amphitheater
August 14 – Biloxi, Mississippi – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
August 15 – Brandon, Mississippi – Brandon Amphitheater
August 16 – Rogers, Arkansas – Walmart AMP
August 27 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena
August 28 – Fresno, California – Save Mart Center
August 29 – Denver – JUNKYARD
September 10 – Wantagh, New York – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
September 11 – Camden, New Jersey – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
September 18 – University Park, Pennsylvania – Bryce Jordan Center
September 19 – Reading, Pennsylvania – Santander Arena
September 24 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
September 25 – Nashville – Bridgestone Arena
September 26 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
October 16 – Charleston, West Virginia – Charleston Coliseum
October 17 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center
October 22 – Lexington, Kentucky – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
October 23 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Food City Center
Tickets drop soon. Citi presale begins Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 10 AM local time, followed by the artist presale at 12 PM. General on-sale starts Friday, March 20, 2026, at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.com.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More
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