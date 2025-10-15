Lovebirds Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant share a kiss at Good Fortune premiere, video goes viral

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are making headlines after the couple was caught on camera sharing an affectionate kiss on the red carpet during their latest date night. The 61-year-old actor and his 52-year-old visual-artist girlfriend stole the spotlight during the premiere show of his new movie Good Fortune at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

The display of affection of the longtime couple on the red carpet has gone viral. The couple, whose bond dates back to 2011, held hands while posing for photos together on Monday, October 13. Notably, their relationship became public in 2019 when they collaborated on their book Ode to Happiness.

Watch viral video here:

More about Good Fortune Starring Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, and Keanu Reeves, Good Fortune is set to premiere in theatres on October 17.

Hollywood's upcoming supernatural comedy film written and directed by Aziz Ansari, follows an angel named Gabriel. With Reeves in the lead, the film shows how Gabriel is unable to prove to a struggling man named Arj that money doesn't solve one's problems.

IMDb description of the movie states, “A well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker and a wealthy venture capitalist.”

Produced by Aziz Ansari, Anthony Katagas and Alan Yang under the banners Garam Films, Oh Brudder Productions, Keep Your Head and Yang Pictures, the film features a runtime of 97 minutes. Marking Aziz Ansari's directorial debut, Good Fortune premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6 this year.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant marriage rumours Just a few weeks ago, Reeves and Grant graced the red carpet together for opening night of the actor's new role in Waiting for Godot. During this event, he shared the stage with longtime friend Alex Winter.

Addressing the rumours about their marriage, Alexandra Grant in a post on Instagram on September 24 denied the speculations. She stated, “This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss! (Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it... given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces!) We're at Roden Crater, and Keanu and Gard had just finished interviewing James Turrell for Visionaries.”