‘MAGA dentist’ draws ire after claiming she treats non-Trump supporters differently: ‘Wish they stayed home’

A dentist from Southern California is under fire after a video doing rounds on the internet shows her joking about treating patients differently based on their political beliefs. The clip features Santa Clarita dentist Dr. Harleen Grewal making remarks about giving less anesthesia to patients who don’t support Donald Trump.

Viral Video Shows Controversial Remarks In a TikTok video—now removed but still circulating elsewhere—Grewal describes the reactions of patients who see her “Wall of Fame,” featuring photos of Republican leaders and Trump allies.

"I have patients who come into my office, and when they see the pictures, it’s like their butt’s on fire," she says. "They jump up and bolt as if Trump himself were entering the room."

She also jokes about political opinions when patients complain about costs:

'How’s Bidenomics working for you?' During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Grewal said she preferred fewer Democratic patients, wishing they had “stayed home with their masks on.”

Grewal Defends Herself Dr. Grewal, who identifies as a California GOP delegate and member of local conservative groups, defended her comments, saying they were made during a Republican roast speech two years ago. "I think America is a free country, it’s free speech. No one is directly getting harmed from it. I'm making a joke. We all make jokes. I'm sure the Democrats get in a room and make jokes about Republicans too," she said.

"People should take light of the situation, relax, chill, it’s not that big of a deal to just make a joke every now and then," she added.

Grewal has promoted herself as the “MAGA Dentist”, incorporating the identity into her practice, Skyline Smiles.

Critics Warn of Legal and Ethical Consequences Online reaction has been swift. Some have reported Dr. Grewal to the California Dental Board, while others left reviews stating she treats patients differently based on political views.

Civil rights attorney James DeSimone warned of possible legal consequences: "It is against the law to discriminate against someone based on their political beliefs. When you have a dentist who says she's deliberately treating you differently because of your political beliefs, there doesn't seem to be anything funny about that."

Rebecca Hindman, who runs the page Rise Up SCV, said: "She may have thought she was making a joke, but that’s representing herself and her business."