March Madness 2026, Elite Eight: All NCAA teams that advanced after thrilling Sweet 16

The 2026 NCAA Tournament is delivering unforgettable drama, blending powerhouse performances with surprising Cinderella runs. This year’s March Madness has given fans the perfect mix of blowouts, comebacks, and close contests. With the Sweet 16 now complete, eight teams have punched their tickets to the Elite Eight and are one step away from the Final Four.

East region: Duke vs UConn headlines blockbuster matchup No. 1 Duke advanced with a hard-fought 80-75 victory over No. 5 St John’s. The Blue Devils improved to 35-2 and extended their winning streak to 14 games. Caleb Foster, returning just three weeks after left foot surgery, scored 11 crucial second-half points to spark the comeback. Caydn Boozer added 22 points while Isaiah Evans led with 25. Head coach Jon Scheyer’s squad now prepares for a heavyweight clash.

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No. 2 UConn survived a tight 67-63 battle against No. 3 Michigan State as they chase a third national title in four years. Tarris Reed Jr went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final minute despite shooting just 59% from the stripe this season, finishing with 20 points. Alex Karaban contributed 17. The Huskies built an early 19-point lead before holding off a late Spartans surge.

South region: Illinois to face Iowa No. 3 Illinois pulled off a defensive masterclass, defeating No. 2 Houston 65-55. The Fighting Illini held the Cougars to just 34% shooting from the field, their lowest total of the season. David Mirkovic led the way with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Andrej Stojakovic and Keaton Wagler each added 13 points. A decisive 17-0 run in the second half sealed the win. This marks Illinois’ 11th Elite Eight appearance and second in three years under Brad Underwood.

No. 9 Iowa continued their Cinderella story by beating No. 4 Nebraska 77-71. In their first season under head coach Ben McCollum, the Hawkeyes got 16 points from Alvaro Folgueiras, including a clutch three-pointer, and 20 from Bennett Stirtz. They erased a 10-point deficit and took their first lead with 2:10 remaining before Sage Tate’s triple put the game away. Iowa now face Illinois with a chance to reach the Final Four.

West region: Arizona set to take on Purdue No. 1 Arizona delivered a dominant 109-88 win over Arkansas. Brayden Burries scored 23 points, and Koa Peat added 21, while six players reached 14 or more points, a first in NCAA Tournament history. The Wildcats extended their winning streak to 12 games and reached the Elite Eight for the first time in over a decade. Head coach Tommy Lloyd’s team now has a chance to make tournament history.

No. 2 Purdue needed last-second heroics to edge No. 11 Texas 79-77. With the score tied at 77, Braden Smith missed a potential layup, but Trey Kaufman-Renn tipped in the game-winner with just 0.7 seconds left. Every starter scored in double digits. Purdue will now meet Arizona on Saturday in a classic top-seed matchup.

Midwest region: Michigan to battle Tennessee for final four spot No. 1 Michigan cruised to a 90-77 victory over No. 4 Alabama to reach the Elite Eight for the first time in five years. Yaxel Lendeborg dominated the closing minutes with 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists. Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau each added 17 points to counter Alabama’s 35-point outburst from Labaron Philon Jr.