March Madness 2026 Sweet 16 results: NCAA tournament Thursday scores and more

The 2026 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 kicked off with pure March Madness drama on Thursday night. Four games produced a last-second winner, a strong comeback, a record-setting offensive explosion, and a defensive upset that sent a favourite packing. Fans across the country stayed glued to their screens as the road to the Final Four narrowed dramatically.
No. 2 Purdue narrowly avoided an upset, beating No. 11 Texas 79-77 on a dramatic game-winning tip-in by Trey Kaufman-Renn with just 0.7 seconds left on the clock. Braden Smith drove for the potential winner but missed, only for Kaufman-Renn to soar in and tap the rebound home.
Kaufman-Renn finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Smith added 16. Purdue improved to 30-8 and advanced to the West Region Elite Eight. Texas, the plucky 11-seed that had captured hearts, saw its Cinderella run end despite a valiant effort from Tramon Mark, who scored 29 points despite playing through injury.
No. 9 Iowa continued their surprising tournament run by defeating Big Ten rival No. 4 Nebraska 77-71 in comeback style. The Hawkeyes trailed by double digits early but mounted a strong finish, closing with a decisive 12-6 run in the final minutes.
Bennett Stirtz led Iowa with 20 points, while Alvaro Folgueiras delivered key clutch plays, including a critical three-point play when Nebraska had just four defenders on the floor. Iowa (24-12) earned their first Elite Eight berth since 1987 under first-year coach Ben McCollum. Nebraska’s season ended despite a strong campaign.
No. 1 Arizona sent a loud message as a national title contenders, dismantling No. 4 Arkansas 109-88. Brayden Burriespoured in 23 points as the Wildcats set a new record for the most points ever allowed by a John Calipari-coached team in the NCAA Tournament.
Freshmen Koa Peat added 21 points, and the balanced attack saw six Arizona players score at least 14 points. The Wildcats improved to 35-2 and advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time under Tommy Lloyd since 2015, showcasing remarkable offense throughout.
In the nightcap at the Toyota Center in Houston, No. 3 Illinois stunned No. 2 Houston 65-55 with a stifling defensive performance. The Fighting Illini limited the Cougars, last year’s national runner-up, to just 55 points in their home region.
David Mirkovic paced Illinois with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while the team controlled the boards and forced poor shooting from Houston’s stars. Illinois advanced to the South Region Elite Eight, where it will face Iowa in an all-Big Ten showdown.
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 St. John’s – 7:10 PM on CBS
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama – 7:35 PM on TBS/truTV
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Michigan State – 9:45 PM on CBS
No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Tennessee – 10:10 PM on TBS/truTV
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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