March Madness 2026 Sweet 16 results: NCAA tournament Thursday scores and more

The 2026 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 kicked off with pure March Madness drama on Thursday night. Four games produced a last-second winner, a strong comeback, a record-setting offensive explosion, and a defensive upset that sent a favourite packing. Fans across the country stayed glued to their screens as the road to the Final Four narrowed dramatically.

Purdue survive Texas scare in heart-stopping finish No. 2 Purdue narrowly avoided an upset, beating No. 11 Texas 79-77 on a dramatic game-winning tip-in by Trey Kaufman-Renn with just 0.7 seconds left on the clock. Braden Smith drove for the potential winner but missed, only for Kaufman-Renn to soar in and tap the rebound home.

Advertisement

Kaufman-Renn finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Smith added 16. Purdue improved to 30-8 and advanced to the West Region Elite Eight. Texas, the plucky 11-seed that had captured hearts, saw its Cinderella run end despite a valiant effort from Tramon Mark, who scored 29 points despite playing through injury.

Iowa stage a Big Ten comeback to eliminate Nebraska No. 9 Iowa continued their surprising tournament run by defeating Big Ten rival No. 4 Nebraska 77-71 in comeback style. The Hawkeyes trailed by double digits early but mounted a strong finish, closing with a decisive 12-6 run in the final minutes.

Advertisement

Bennett Stirtz led Iowa with 20 points, while Alvaro Folgueiras delivered key clutch plays, including a critical three-point play when Nebraska had just four defenders on the floor. Iowa (24-12) earned their first Elite Eight berth since 1987 under first-year coach Ben McCollum. Nebraska’s season ended despite a strong campaign.

Arizona put up historic points in dominant win over Arkansas No. 1 Arizona sent a loud message as a national title contenders, dismantling No. 4 Arkansas 109-88. Brayden Burriespoured in 23 points as the Wildcats set a new record for the most points ever allowed by a John Calipari-coached team in the NCAA Tournament.

Freshmen Koa Peat added 21 points, and the balanced attack saw six Arizona players score at least 14 points. The Wildcats improved to 35-2 and advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time under Tommy Lloyd since 2015, showcasing remarkable offense throughout.

Advertisement

Illinois pull off defensive upset against Houston In the nightcap at the Toyota Center in Houston, No. 3 Illinois stunned No. 2 Houston 65-55 with a stifling defensive performance. The Fighting Illini limited the Cougars, last year’s national runner-up, to just 55 points in their home region.

David Mirkovic paced Illinois with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while the team controlled the boards and forced poor shooting from Houston’s stars. Illinois advanced to the South Region Elite Eight, where it will face Iowa in an all-Big Ten showdown.

What’s next: Friday Sweet 16 slate (all times Eastern): No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 St. John’s – 7:10 PM on CBS

Advertisement

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama – 7:35 PM on TBS/truTV

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Michigan State – 9:45 PM on CBS

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Tennessee – 10:10 PM on TBS/truTV