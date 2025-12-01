Mark Zuckerberg shows off Spotify feature on Meta AI glasses | Watch video

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a fun video on Instagram, showcasing how his company's AI glasses can now pair with Spotify during a workout. This quick demo highlights the latest updates to Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses, making them even more useful for everyday adventures, especially fitness routines.

Video shared by Mark Zuckerberg In the clip shared on his Instagram handle, Mark Zuckerberg is in the middle of a boxing session, looking focused and energetic. He says, "Hey Meta, play the song that matches the vibe." The AI responds right away, "Playing knockout song." And just like that, a high-energy track starts playing, syncing with his punches.

These updates come via the v21 software release, which Meta is rolling out gradually. It starts with users in the Early Access Program, and one can join the waitlist to get in early.

Clearer conversations in noisy spots One big addition is Conversation Focus, a feature first teased at Meta Connect earlier this year. Now, it is available for early users in the US and Canada on Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN models.

Imagine chatting at a crowded gym, a busy cafe, or even on a noisy train. The open-ear speakers in the glasses amplify the voice of the person you are talking to, helping it stand out over background sounds. The voice gets a bit louder for better clarity, so you can focus on what matters. Adjust the level easily by swiping the right temple or through your phone settings to fit the noise around you.

Spotify Magic: Tunes that fit the moment The star of Zuckerberg's demo is the new Spotify partnership, bringing the first multimodal AI music experience to these glasses. It's simple: Look at something, like a workout scene, an album cover, or a holiday view, and say, "Hey Meta, play a song to match this view."

Meta AI uses its computer vision to understand what you see, then teams up with Spotify's personalization tools to create a playlist just for you.

Currently, this works in English across countries including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, UK, and US.