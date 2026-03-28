Mason Williams commits to Kentucky basketball: 2026 Four-star point guard joins Mark Pope's Wildcats

Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope secured his first commitment in the 2026 recruiting class on Friday, just days after the Wildcats' season ended in the NCAA Tournament. Four-star point guard Mason Williams from Tennessee announced his decision to join the Wildcats, ending a quiet stretch for UK on the recruiting trail.
The 6-2, 185-pound prospect from Tennessee Collegiate Academy in Germantown, Tenn, decommitted from Jackson State in December. Notably, his father, Mo Williams, serves as head coach there. After an official visit to Lexington this week, Williams chose Kentucky over other options, giving Pope a key piece for the 2026-27 roster.
Kentucky's recent recruiting classes under Mark Pope have drawn mixed reviews. In 2024, the staff signed three high school prospects with a short timeline after Pope's move from BYU. The 2025 group looked stronger on paper, featuring top-30 talents Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno, plus four-star Braydon Hawthorne and international prospect Andrija Jelavic.
The 2026 cycle, however, started slowly. Despite offering scholarships to more than 20 prospects, the Wildcats had no commitments in the early signing period and missed on several top targets. Critics pointed to the lack of momentum, especially as elite names like No. 1 prospect Tyran Stokes leaned elsewhere. Mason Williams' pledge relieves some pressure and provides a foundation as Pope pursues bigger fish this offseason.
Point guard play was a major talking point during Kentucky's 2025-26 season. Injuries forced the staff to improvise, with transfers and freshmen stepping up in key moments. Mason Williams fits neatly as a developmental backup who understands the demands of high-level SEC basketball.
He joins a backcourt that could include returning pieces or new portal additions. His arrival adds ball-handling security and defensive potential, areas that proved challenging when injuries hit.
Mason Williams carries impressive family ties. His father, Mo Williams, enjoyed a 13-year NBA career with seven teams, earning All-Star honours in 2009 alongside LeBron James in Cleveland. Mo averaged 17.8 points and 4.1 assists that season, helping the Cavaliers reach the Eastern Conference Finals. He later won an NBA championship with the Cavs in 2016 and finished his playing days with 10,759 points and 3,990 assists.
After retiring, Mo transitioned to coaching. He spent time at Alabama State before taking over at Jackson State, where he compiled a 69-109 record across four seasons.
Now, the father-son dynamic shifts as Mason heads to Lexington instead of playing for his dad. The move brings proven NBA experience into the Kentucky family. Some fans even speculate whether Mo could eventually join Pope's staff, especially with an assistant opening after Jason Hart's departure.