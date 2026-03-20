‘Mean’ Joe Greene alive and well: Pittsburgh Steelers shut down viral death hoax rumours - Report

Pittsburgh Steelers icon "Mean" Joe Greene is alive and well, putting an end to a false death rumour that swept across social media platforms on March 20, 2026. The misinformation began circulating Friday evening when several unverified posts and pages claimed the 79-year-old Hall of Famer had died.

Details about the news and debunking Social media users quickly shared tributes, memories of his legendary career, and condolences, believing the sad news to be true. The rapid spread left many Steelers fans and NFL followers heartbroken until the team stepped in to clarify the facts. When reached by TMZ Sports, the Pittsburgh Steelers responded that the report is “not accurate.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Steelers acquire Michael Pittman Jr in trade from Colts

This straightforward denial from the team halted the spread of misinformation and brought immediate relief to Steelers Nation and football fans everywhere. This simple statement stopped the hoax in its tracks and brought relief to thousands who had already begun mourning one of football’s most feared and respected defensive players.

Who is ‘Mean’ Joe Greene? Hall of Famer’s enduring legacy Charles Edward "Mean" Joe Greene remains one of the most celebrated defensive linemen in NFL history. Selected fourth overall by the Steelers in the 1969 draft, he quickly became a key part of Pittsburgh’s dominant "Steel Curtain" defense. During his 13-year career, Greene amassed 77.5 sacks, forced numerous turnovers, and helped lead the franchise to an unmatched four Super Bowl titles in the 1970s.

Advertisement

Also Read | AJ Dillon to sign one-year deal with Carolina Panthers for 2026 NFL season

His list of individual honours is equally impressive. It includes two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 10 Pro Bowl selections, NFL Man of the Year, and first-ballot induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987. Greene is also the final surviving member of the original Steel Curtain front four.

The Steelers have shown their appreciation in many ways, retiring his No. 75 jersey (only the second in team history), inducting him into the Steelers Hall of Fame and Hall of Honour, and naming him to the franchise’s All-Time Team. Beyond the field, his larger-than-life personality and memorable 1979 Coca-Cola commercial continue to make him a cultural figure long after retirement.

Also Read | Philadelphia Eagles to sign former New York Jets TE Stone Smartt to 1-year deal

Fans urged to verify before sharing This incident serves as a timely reminder to double-check information before sharing, especially when it involves beloved sports figures. As long as "Mean" Joe Greene is concerned, the legend is still going strong. His impact on the game is as powerful today as it was during his playing days.

Advertisement