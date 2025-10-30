Microsoft Azure outage: Memes galore on social media—how netizens reacted

Websites for Heathrow Airport, NatWest and Minecraft were back online late Wednesday after being disrupted by a widespread Microsoft outage that affected multiple services across the globe. According to Downdetector, thousands of users reported difficulties accessing several major websites for several hours. Microsoft confirmed that some Microsoft 365 users experienced service delays, particularly with Outlook, but said that by 21:00 GMT, most affected sites were back online after the company “restored a prior update.”

The company’s Azure cloud computing platform, which powers many internet services, had earlier reported a “degradation of some services” around 16:00 GMT, citing "DNS issues” — the same root cause behind the Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage last week. Amazon later confirmed that AWS was operating normally.

In the UK, websites of Asda, M&S and O2 were among those affected, while in the US, users reported issues with Starbucks and Kroger. Some Microsoft web pages displayed error messages reading “Uh oh! Something went wrong with the previous request.”

As the outage also disrupted access to Microsoft’s own service status page, the company shared real-time updates through a thread on X (formerly Twitter).

NatWest said that while its website was temporarily impacted, its mobile banking, web chat, and customer helplines continued to operate normally.

Meanwhile, frustrated users took to social media to express their annoyance — and, in some cases, responded with humor by posting memes about the outage.

Reacting to the post, one X user wrote: “I think it's broader than front door. Every service in our stack appears impacted. Including O365 apps and entra.”

“Not just front door. Can’t access M365 admin portals, Azure admin portal etc,” another commented.

