Minnesota Vikings legend Joey Browner passes away at 65

The Minnesota Vikings are mourning the passing of Joey Browner, a Ring of Honour member and one of the most dominant safeties in franchise history. Browner passed away on Saturday at the age of 65, the team announced on Sunday. No cause of death was disclosed.

Joey Browner's career Joey Browner, born May 15, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, left an indelible mark on the Minnesota Vikings after they selected him with the 19th overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft out of USC. He became the first defensive back the franchise ever chose in the first round and remains one of only two safeties drafted that high by Minnesota, alongside current star Harrison Smith.

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During his nine seasons with the Vikings from 1983 to 1991, Browner earned three first-team All-Pro selections and appeared in six consecutive Pro Bowls. He played in 138 games, starting 115, and recorded 37 interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns, along with 17 forced fumbles and 17 fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a score. His 37 picks currently rank fifth in Vikings history.

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Browner also led the team in tackles during the 1986 and 1987 seasons, showcasing his versatility and hard-hitting style that made him a feared presence in the secondary. In 1992, he wrapped up his NFL career with a final season alongside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A lasting legacy honoured by peers and the franchise The NFL recognized Joey Browner’s excellence by naming him to the 1980s All-Decade Team. The Vikings further celebrated his contributions by including him among the 50 Greatest Vikings in 2010 and inducting him into the team’s Ring of Honour in 2013 as the 21st member.

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Browner’s impact extended beyond statistics. Known for his physical play and leadership, he helped anchor a Vikings defense that relied on toughness and big plays. Fans and former teammates remember him as a player who brought intensity every snap and set a high standard for the safety position in Minnesota.

The news of Browner’s death comes on the heels of another somber moment for the franchise, following the recent passing of former middle linebacker Jeff Siemon, who was also part of the 50 Greatest Vikings list.

Remembering a Vikings icon Joey Browner’s career highlighted an era when safeties were expected to do it all, cover, tackle, and create turnovers. His numbers and accolades speak to a player who delivered consistently at a high level. While the Vikings organization has not released further details, tributes from across the NFL community are pouring in, celebrating a life dedicated to football excellence.

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