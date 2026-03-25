MLB Opening Day 2026: Full schedule, must-watch matchups, pitching previews and key storylines

The 2026 MLB regular season is set to begin with high drama as the New York Yankees visit the San Francisco Giants on March 25 in a standalone Opening Night game, streamed exclusively on Netflix. A full slate of 11 games follows on March 26, with the remaining teams joining the action on March 27.
Thirty elite starting pitchers will take the mound, including eight making their first career Opening Day start and 15 All-Stars. After a busy offseason filled with blockbuster moves, the 162-game marathon promises fresh rivalries, breakout candidates, and plenty of storylines.
The season begins under the lights at Oracle Park on Wednesday, March 25, at 8:05 PM ET. The Yankees send left-hander Max Fried (19-5, 2.86 ERA in 2025) against Giants righty Logan Webb, who is making his fifth straight Opening Day start after leading the NL in innings pitched last season.
This matchup pits two historic franchises with deep World Series ties. Fried, a former Brave now anchoring New York’s rotation while Gerrit Cole recovers, brings pinpoint command and swing-and-miss stuff. Webb, the steady workhorse for San Francisco, excels at inducing weak contact in the pitcher-friendly Bay Area. Expect a low-scoring duel in the cool evening air, with Aaron Judge and the Yankees lineup testing Webb’s sinker-slider mix early.
8:05 PM: New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants – Max Fried vs Logan Webb (Netflix)
1:15 PM: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets – Paul Skenes vs Freddy Peralta
2:10 PM: Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers – Shane Smith vs TBD
2:20 PM: Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs – Cade Cavalli vs Matthew Boyd
3:05 PM: Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles – Joe Ryan vs Trevor Rogers
4:10 PM: Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds – Garrett Crochet vs Andrew Abbott
4:10 PM: Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros – Jose Soriano vs Hunter Brown
4:10 PM: Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres – Tarik Skubal vs TBD
4:15 PM: Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies – Nathan Eovaldi vs Cristopher Sanchez
4:15 PM: Tampa Bay Rays at St. Louis Cardinals – Drew Rasmussen vs Matthew Liberatore
8:30 PM: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers – Zac Gallen vs Yoshinobu Yamamoto
10:10 PM: Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners – Tanner Bibee vs Logan Gilbert
7:07 PM: Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays – Luis Severino vs Kevin Gausman
7:10 PM: Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins – Kyle Freeland vs Sandy Alcantara
7:15 PM: Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves – Cole Ragans vs Chris Sale
The marquee early clash arrives Thursday when reigning NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes of the Pirates faces new Mets ace Freddy Peralta at 1:15 PM in the NBC opener. Skenes, the face of Pittsburgh’s resurgence, brings electric stuff that dominated in 2025. Peralta, acquired in the offseason and named the Mets’ Opening Day starter, responded enthusiastically: “He’s the man. I think that he’s an amazing pitcher, a great pitcher. And I know for sure that we’re going to compete.”
Another highlight, reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal of the Tigers, visits the Padres, while the Dodgers, back-to-back champions, unleash Yoshinobu Yamamoto against Arizona’s Zac Gallen in primetime. Boston’s Garrett Crochet, now in the NL, squares off with Cincinnati’s Andrew Abbott, and Texas veteran Nathan Eovaldi challenges Philadelphia’s rising Cristopher Sanchez. Eight pitchers earn their first Opening Day nod, adding fresh excitement to the tradition.
The Dodgers strengthened their dynasty by signing star outfielder Kyle Tucker to a massive deal and adding closer Edwin Diaz. The Mets overhauled their roster, landing shortstop Bo Bichette and welcoming Peralta. Baltimore added power with Pete Alonso, while the Red Sox bolstered their rotation with Sonny Gray and Ranger Suarez. Toronto spent big on Dylan Cease to chase the AL East crown.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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