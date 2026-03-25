Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool at end of 2025-26 season after nine years at Anfield

Liverpool announced on Tuesday that Mohamed Salah has reached a mutual agreement to leave the club at the conclusion of the current 2025-26 campaign, one year before his contract was set to expire. The 33-year-old Egyptian winger, widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever wear the red shirt, will bring down the curtain on a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield.

Official statement by Liverpool The club released an official statement confirming the news, emphasising Salah’s desire for transparency with the fans he has captivated since arriving from Roma in 2017. “Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool Football Club at the end of the 2025-26 season,” the statement read. “The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield.”

Notably, Salah will depart on a free transfer, allowing him to explore new opportunities as one of the most sought-after forwards in world football.

Emotional farewell post from Mohamed Salah In a heartfelt video message shared on X, featuring highlights of his trophy-laden spell, Mohamed Salah opened up about his deep connection with the club and its supporters.

“I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life,” Salah said.

“Liverpool is not just a football club. It’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit. I can’t explain in words to anyone not of this club. We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies and we fought together through the hardest time in our life. I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the team-mates past and present," he added.

“And to the fans, I don’t have enough words. The support you showed me through the best time of my career, and you stood by me in the toughest times. It’s something I will never forget and something I will take with me always. Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will be always one of you. This club will always be my home, to me and to my family.”

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool legacy Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Mohamed Salah has scored an incredible 255 goals in 435 appearances. His haul includes two Premier League titles, a Champions League triumph, and numerous individual accolades. He has been crowned the Premier League’s top scorer on four separate occasions and played a starring role in the club’s record-equalling 20th English league title last season.

However, the 2025-26 campaign has been more challenging. Salah’s form has dipped, leading to him being dropped for three consecutive matches late last year. An explosive interview followed, in which he accused the club of throwing him “under the bus” and questioned his relationship with manager Arne Slot. Despite being reintegrated into the squad after the Africa Cup of Nations, he has found it difficult to return to his peak levels.

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Looking ahead Liverpool stressed that Mohamed Salah remains fully committed to helping the team achieve the best possible finish this season. With seven Premier League games remaining, the Reds are fighting for Champions League qualification. They also face high-stakes matches in the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City and the Champions League quarter-finals against Paris Saint-Germain.