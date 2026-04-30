Oliver Rioux, tallest player in college basketball history, commits to UC Irvine Anteaters

Oliver Rioux, the 7-foot-9 center recognized as the tallest player ever in college basketball, has officially signed with the UC Irvine men's basketball program. Head coach Russell Turner announced the move on Thursday, bringing the Florida transfer to Southern California.

UC Irvine head coach Russell Turner praises high-character addition "We are excited to welcome Olivier Rioux to our program. Olivier is a high-character young man whose presence will elevate our team, our university, and our community. He embodies the values that have defined our success at UC Irvine," Russell Turner said.

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"We've built a strong relationship with Olivier and his family over the years, dating back to his high school recruitment, and that familiarity gives us tremendous belief in who he is both on and off the court. Olivier's unique skill set and physical presence align perfectly with the tradition of dominant front court players in our program. We believe he will have an immediate impact and continue to grow within our system, and we are thrilled to have him join the Anteater family," he added.

Limited playing time at national champion Florida sparks move Oliver Rioux spent the past two seasons with the Florida Gators. He redshirted during their 2025 national title run and appeared in 11 games during the 2025-26 season for a 27-8 team that finished ranked No. 9. He posted seven points and six rebounds overall, including a memorable dunk and two rebounds in Florida’s NCAA Tournament game against Prairie View A&M. Rioux first made history when he became the tallest player in college basketball during his debut against North Florida.

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With stars Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon returning and defensive standout Rueben Chinyelu expected back after entering the NBA draft, minutes were scarce for the redshirt sophomore. Rioux entered the transfer portal in late March seeking more opportunities. He first hinted at his decision on Instagram, writing, “Next stop: Irvine, California.”

Canadian standout brings Guinness record and youth national team pedigree The Terrebonne, Quebec, native played at IMG Academy in Florida before college. Rioux has represented Canada internationally, competing in the 2025 U19 World Cup, 2024 U18 AmeriCup, 2023 U19 World Cup, 2022 U17 World Cup, and 2021 U16 Americas Championship. He holds the Guinness World Record as the tallest teenager, having grown over 7 feet the summer before seventh grade.

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UC Irvine's strategy The Anteaters are coming off their 10th Big West regular-season title with a 23-12 record. They ranked among the country’s best on defense, finishing fifth in blocks per game (5.8), first in field-goal percentage defense (38.8 percent), eighth in defensive rebounds (28.66), and 13th in rebounds per game (40.29). Though they fell short in the conference tournament, UC Irvine now gains a massive physical advantage in its quest for a first NCAA Tournament berth since 2019.

The program has long thrived with tall talent. On December 18, 2015, UC Irvine rolled out the tallest starting lineup in college basketball, led by 7-foot-6 center Mamadou Ndiaye, a two-time Big West Defensive Player of the Year. Rioux stands three inches taller and ranks among just three players in NCAA history to surpass Ndiaye’s height.

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