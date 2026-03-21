Payton Turner signs with Detroit Lions: Former 1st-round pick joins defensive line

The Detroit Lions have bolstered their defensive line by signing unrestricted free agent EDGE rusher Payton Turner, the team announced on Friday (March 20). The move adds depth and potential upside to Detroit's pass rush unit ahead of the upcoming season.
Payton Turner, a towering 6'6", 270-pound defender, enters his sixth NFL season with the Lions. He previously spent time with the New Orleans Saints from 2021 to 2024 and the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. Originally selected by the Saints in the first round (28th overall) out of Houston in 2021, Turner was viewed as a high-upside prospect with impressive length and power.
Across his career so far, Payton Turner has appeared in 31 games, recording 48 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and 5.0 sacks. His most productive campaign came in 2024 with the New Orleans Saints, where he stayed healthy for 16 games and posted two sacks, two forced fumbles, four passes defended, and 21 tackles.
Despite flashes of talent, injuries have hampered Payton Turner's trajectory. He missed most of his rookie year due to calf and shoulder issues, then battled chest, ankle, and toe problems in subsequent seasons, limiting his availability. In 2025, after signing a one-year deal with Dallas, a rib injury suffered in training camp sidelined him for the entire season.
The Detroit Lions, known for targeting big-framed edges that complement star Aidan Hutchinson, see Turner as a low-risk addition with high reward potential.
This signing provides another player in a rotation that could use reinforcement, especially after recent roster changes and the need for reliable depth opposite Hutchinson. Payton Turner's ability to generate pressure when healthy makes him an intriguing fit in the Detroit Lions' aggressive defensive scheme.
The Detroit Lions' front office appears focused on adding versatile pieces to support their core talents. Payton Turner's experience as a former first-rounder, combined with his athletic traits, offers the chance for a fresh start in a new environment. If he can stay on the field, he could contribute meaningfully in both run defense and pass rushing situations.
Fans will watch closely to see if Turner can recapture his early promise and become a valuable rotational part for the Lions' defense. This move highlights the team's strategy of pursuing undervalued talent with upside.