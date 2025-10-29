Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan plan to be “very cautious” about phones for their kids- Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry says he and Meghan Markle are already thinking ahead to the day their kids start asking for phones. In a new conversation with comedian Hasan Minhaj on his podcast on October 29, the Duke of Sussex said he is trying to figure out the right balance between connection and protection for Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's phone rules for kids “We talk about it a lot,” Harry said when Minhaj asked if he and Meghan had discussed when to give their kids phones. “I think that because of what we know now, we will be way more cautious and hesitant about allowing our kids to have access to social media, but the problem is, so many parents don’t have that awareness," he added.

Harry, now 41, said the challenge is not just the phone itself - it is what comes with it. “Because in no logical, fair, ethical, moral world, should a parent have to consider this app, that sits on the phone... but the moment that you give them the gateway to everything else, kids will be kids,” he said.

Minhaj, also a father, brought up how tricky it feels to parent in a world where every child seems connected. “What are you guys going to do when you hit that 8, 9, 10 place?” he asked.

Harry agreed, saying, “You’re right, a lot of parents feel as if they do not have a choice, and a lot of kids do not have a choice.” He added that there is a clear difference between a smartphone and “an old-school phone,” suggesting that parents might need to go back to basics if they want to stay in touch without exposing kids to everything online.

The Sussexes’ push for online safety Harry said he is aware that kids who are not on social media often face pressure or even bullying for being the “only person not on the platform.” Still, he thinks boundaries matter. When Minhaj joked that kids should wait until 35 to join social media, Harry laughed but noted, “Once your brain is properly formed. Once you are starting to learn who you are.”

He added that 21 might be a “sensible age” but said big tech companies would never support such limits, telling Minhaj, “They will throw tens of millions of dollars to lobby against that.”

As People notes, Harry and Meghan have made digital safety a focus of their Archewell Foundation. Their initiative, The Parents’ Network, launched in 2023, supports families affected by social media harms. The couple was honored with the Humanitarians of the Year Award at Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala earlier this month for their efforts.

Even Prince William has spoken about this topic. On The Reluctant Traveler podcast earlier in October, he said he and Kate Middleton are “very strict” about their kids not having phones. “None of our children have any phones, which we’re very strict about,” William said.

FAQs What did Prince Harry say about giving his kids phones? He said he and Meghan plan to be cautious and delay giving Archie and Lilibet phones.

Where did Prince Harry discuss this topic? He talked about it on Hasan Minhaj’s Doesn’t Know podcast.