Quote of the day by Ann Landers: ‘Opportunities are usually disguised as hard work…’

According to a famous quote by Ann Landers: "Opportunities are usually disguised as hard work, so most people don't recognise them." As one can understand from the phrase, humans tend to miss great chances simply because they are presented in a challenging form.

Hard Work Usually Masks the Way Forward Generally, people think that every opportunity is presented in an attractive manner. However, it is not true since the majority of those chances involve hard work and determination. For example, when someone gets a new job, he or she will have to learn new things, work for more extended periods, and even face a certain level of frustration. Because of this, people do not recognize such situations as valuable chances that lead to great success.

Changing the Way of Thinking Matters a Lot The quote calls on individuals to rethink their approach to life and hard work, suggesting that challenges should not be avoided but embraced as opportunities for growth. Rather than shying away from difficult situations, it encourages people to view them as potential pathways to self-improvement. Recognising such opportunities, experts note, requires patience, persistence and a strong sense of commitment.

Experts suggest that this perception can limit both career growth and life experiences. Challenges that seem difficult in the present often become defining success stories over time.



More quotes on Ann Landers “Some people believe holding on and hanging in there are signs of great strength. However, there are times when it takes much more strength to know when to let go and then do it.”

“Class is an aura of confidence that is being sure without being cocky. Class has nothing to do with money. Class never runs scared. It is self-discipline and self-knowledge. It's the sure-footedness that comes with having proved you can meet life. ”

“Keep in mind that the true measure of an individual is how he treats a person who can do him absolutely no good.”

“Love is friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses.”

“Don't accept your dog's admiration as conclusive evidence that you are wonderful.”

“It is not what you do for your children, but what you have taught them to do for themselves that will make them successful human beings.”

Who was Ann Landers? Ann Landers, born Esther Pauline Friedman, was a leading American advice columnist celebrated for her clear, engaging and no-nonsense writing style. Alongside her identical twin sister Abigail Van Buren, who founded the “Dear Abby” column, she helped transform the advice column genre by addressing major social issues, including women’s rights, sexual orientation and mental health.