Quote of the day by Barack Obama: 'If we aren't willing to pay a price for our values…'

Today’s quote of the day is from Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States: “If we aren't willing to pay a price for our values, if we aren't willing to make some sacrifices in order to realise them, then we should ask ourselves whether we truly believe in them at all.”

The words of Barack Obama underline the difference between declaring oneself to believe in something and sticking to it despite the hardship of acting according to one's convictions.

"If we aren't willing to pay a price for our values, if we aren't willing to make some sacrifices in order to realize them, then we should ask ourselves whether we truly believe in them at all," the 2006 book The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream states.

The quote is often shared with part of the original wording left out. However, the complete version makes Obama’s message clearer: our values are truly tested when following them requires courage, sacrifice or a difficult decision

The statement appears in a wider section of the book that discusses faith, personal values, and the possibility of finding common ground in politics by being honest about what people genuinely believe.

What does Barack Obama's quote mean? The quote suggests that beliefs become meaningful when we are prepared to accept some consequences for standing by them.

It is not difficult to stick to an idea when it does not require anything from a person. The hard part comes when following a principle may cost someone their time, money, comfort, social status or even opportunities.

For instance, believing in honesty may force someone to admit an unpleasant truth, even if doing so could bring inconvenience or trouble. The same applies to those who are committed to helping others: they may have to make an effort despite the difficulties involved.

Obama does not say that a person should give up everything for their beliefs. Instead, the quote asks people to evaluate how committed they are to their principles.

Those who abandon an idea at the first sign of difficulty should consider whether it was truly valuable to them or simply convenient to declare that they believed in it.

Who is Barack Obama Obama was born on 4 August 1961 in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Barack Obama Sr and Ann Dunham. He studied political science at Columbia University and later earned a law degree from Harvard Law School. Obama married Michelle Robinson in 1992, and together they have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Obama is an American politician, lawyer, author and statesman who served as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017. He became the first African American president in US history. Before entering national politics, Obama worked as a community organizer, civil rights attorney and professor of constitutional law. He later served as a US Senator from Illinois before winning the presidency in 2008.

Obama is known for several major achievements during his presidency, including the Affordable Care Act (commonly known as Obamacare), efforts to lead the United States through recovery after the 2008 financial crisis, the operation that resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden, the restoration of diplomatic relations with Cuba, and support for international climate action through the Paris Agreement.