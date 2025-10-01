Retail giant Target to open 7 new stores in October 2025: Locations, opening dates and more

Retail giant Target is set to open more than half a dozen stores in multiple locations in the United States this month, USA Today reported. According to the retail giant's official website, the Minneapolis-based company is planning to open stores in as many as 20 states soon.

Before opening a store in a region, the company takes into consideration several key factors, such as the needs of the community and site constraints.

In a fact sheet shared with USA Today, Target noted that it is making significant strides. Six of its upcoming new stores will be bigger than the 125,000-square-foot chain's average area. In summer 2025, the company launched eight new stores in various cities.

Earlier, many of its consumers criticised the company, upset with the idea of rolling back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. In its financial year 2024 report, the company acknowledged how the multiple boycotts damaged its reputation in the market.

October 2025: Target to open new locations Among the various Target stores that will be opened this month are:

October 12, 2025 - 37854 N. Gantzel Road, Queen Creek, Arizona

October 12, 2025 - 27920 Pink Flamingo Lane, Wesley Chapel Grove, Florida

October 12, 2025 - 3400 West 13th Street, Grand Island, Nebraska

October 12, 2025 - 5345 Crossridge Boulevard, Indian Land, South Carolina

October 12, 2025 - 24670 Arcola Landing Drive, Building 8, Sterling, Virginia

October 19, 2025 - 205 South Clovis Avenue, Fresno, California

October 19, 2025 - 12565 Arc Lane, Stafford, Texas

Besides these, Target lists several other upcoming locations on its official website. However, no opening dates have been mentioned for them.

Target: Further locations Arizona: Buckeye and Mesa

California: Bakersfield and Perris

Colorado: Denver Green Valley Ranch, Firestone

Florida: Bradenton Heritage Harbour, Cypress Creek Station, Lake Nona, Trailwinds Village and Winter Haven.

Idaho: Pocatello Chubbuck

Kentucky: Frankfort

Ohio: Lima Mall

Massachusetts: Springfield

Missouri: Springfield and University City

Mississippi: Tulepo

North Carolina: Fuquay-Varina, Mebane, Myrtle Grove and Selma.

New Jersey: West Orange

New York: Bridgehampton

South Carolina: Lexington Augusta Hwy and Seneca

South Dakota: Brookings

Texas: Dallas – Wynnewood Village, Forney, Fort Worth, Katy Heritage and Little Elm

Utah: Herriman, Lehi and Logan

Virginia: Norfolk Wards Corner

Wisconsin: Brown Deer.

FAQs How many new stores is Target opening in October 2025? Target will open seven new locations this month.

Where is Target opening new stores in October 2025? Target stores will open in Arizona, Florida, Nebraska, South Carolina, Virginia, California and Texas.