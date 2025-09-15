Russell Wilson's wife Ciara steals spotlight with bold leather look before New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys showdown

The New York Giants are facing the Dallas Cowboys in a high-stakes NFC East matchup. Ahead of the game, Ciara, the wife of quarterback Russell Wilson, has already gained the spotlight with her jaw-dropping fashion. The 39-year-old recording artist turned heads on Sunday morning with a bold black leather outfit, stealing the spotlight before the big game.

Ciara’s fashion game Ciara’s latest Instagram post showcased a fierce black leather ensemble for the WNBA Power in Fashion & Culture event, perfectly timed with New York Fashion Week. The look, a masterclass in edgy elegance, follows her stunning white outfit from Saturday and a vibrant “lady in red” moment earlier this week. Her ability to dominate the fashion scene is undeniable, making her a standout during this star-studded week in New York.

While Russell Wilson and the Giants aim to bounce back from a tough 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 1, Ciara’s style remains a constant highlight. Ciara’s fashion choices are earning Pro Bowl-level praise, keeping the couple in the headlines.

A fashion week star New York Fashion Week is Ciara’s playground, and she is making every moment count. The recording artist, known for hits like “1, 2 Step,” has long been a fashion icon, and her recent looks prove why. From glamorous gowns to bold streetwear, her versatility shines. “Fashion is about expressing who you are without saying a word,” Ciara once said, and her leather fit speaks volumes.

A Power couple’s special bond Ciara and Russell Wilson, married since 2016, celebrated their ninth anniversary this year with heartfelt video tributes. The couple shares three children, Sienna, 8, Win, 5, and Amora, 1, while Wilson has embraced his role as a father to Future, 11, who recently adopted Wilson’s last name. Their family dynamic is as strong as Ciara’s fashion game, and fans are eager to see if they’ll make it a family affair in Dallas for the Giants-Cowboys clash.

What’s next for Ciara and the Giants? As the Giants fight for redemption on the field, Ciara’s off-field presence is a beacon of positivity. Her fearless style mirrors the resilience Wilson and the team need against a tough Cowboys squad.