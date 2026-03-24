Seahawks match Jaguars offer sheet; retain WR Jake Bobo on multi-year deal

The Seattle Seahawks have decided to keep one of their valuable role players, matching the Jacksonville Jaguars' offer sheet for restricted free agent wide receiver Jake Bobo. Notably, the Seahawks exercised their right to match, ensuring Bobo stays in Seattle as they build on their recent Super Bowl success.
Jake Bobo, a restricted free agent, signed an offer sheet with the Jaguars on Friday. The Seattle Seahawks had five days to respond. Notably, the deal is a multi-year contract worth $5.5 million, featuring $4.5 million guaranteed. It can reach up to $7 million with performance incentives met.
The offer included a $1.75 million signing bonus, a 2026 base salary of around $1.25 million, and higher base pay in the second year, plus workout bonuses, per-game roster bonuses, and incentives tied to catches, yards, and touchdowns. This structure tempted Jake Bobo while giving the Seattle Seahawks a chance to retain him without immediate high cap pressure in 2026 compared to his original tender.
Jake Bobo joined the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2023 from UCLA. Over his career so far, he has recorded 34 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, his offensive stats were modest, with two catches for 20 yards in the regular season. However, he stepped up in the playoffs, hauling in two receptions for 33 yards during Seattle's postseason run to the Super Bowl title. That included a clutch 17-yard touchdown in the NFC Championship Game.
Beyond receiving, Bobo shines on special teams and as a blocker. He ranks as one of the team's top blocking wide receivers, providing key support in run plays and special units. His versatility has made him a coach favourite in Seattle's system.
By matching, the Seattle Seahawks avoid losing a player who fits their identity without draft compensation penalties (due to the tender type). The multi-year deal spreads the cost better than a one-year high tender, helping cap management. It also rewards Jake Bobo's growth from practice squad to playoff contributor.
This move reinforces Seattle's commitment to core contributors as they defend their championship. Jake Bobo now looks forward to another season in the Pacific Northwest.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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