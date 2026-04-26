Secret Service races after shooter at Trump's White House Correspondents' Dinner, guests take cover | Watch

US President Donald Trump and top leaders escaped unharmed on Saturday night after a reported shooting at the annual dinner of White House correspondents, reported AP. Several videos from the events have surfaced online. In them, Secret Service Agents are seen evacuating Trump immediately from the stage.

Video from White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting In another video, guests at the banquet hall of the Washington Hilton were seen taking cover under the tables. “Get down,” was heard across the floor as attendees panicked and ducked.

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“Out of the way, sir!” someone also yelled.

Secret Service Agents with rifles Secret Service Agents and other authorities took over the venue with rifles. Many were seen rushing after the alleged shooter, who reportedly opened fire, as per AP.

As per AP, one law enforcement official confirmed that the unnamed shooter opened fire. The incident seemingly took place in the kitchen.

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As per the latest update by the FBI, the shooter is currently in custody, reported AP.

The FBI confirmed the shooter is in custody and added that its Washington field office is responding to the firing incident.

The city’s Metropolitan Police Department posted a message on social media that said its officers are at the scene and coordinating with federal law enforcement.

“We will provide updated information once confirmed,” the message said.

It is believed that the event was underway when the armed security rushed in after the shooting.

Attendees were enjoying their first round of entrees, a spring pea and burrata salad. As waiters were set to bring out the next course, a security detail appeared on the ballroom floor and yelled for everyone to get down.

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Journalists in gowns and tuxedos ducked under tables to seek safety.

Armed security burst through the doors of the banquet. All of them raced toward the dais where Trump was seated as attendees remained ducked under tables. At one point, someone in the room was even reportedly heard shouting, “USA!”

Also Read | Donald Trump shares his first reaction after White House dinner shooting

Trump breaks silence Later, Trump updated that the shooter has been apprehended. He also praised the Secret Service and Law Enforcement for their efforts.

On his go-to platform, Truth Social, Trump reacted, "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we "LET THE SHOW GO ON" but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we'll just, plain, have to do it again."

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Weak security at Hilton hotel? For the unversed, generally, the Hilton hotel, where the dinner takes place, remains open to regular guests during the White House Correspondents Dinner.

The security during such high profile events is typically focused on the ballroom, rather than the entire hotel at large, with little screening for people not entering the ballroom for the dinner itself.

Meanwhile, the shooting as gained mixed reactions from netizens.

More details regarding the alleged shooter are awaited.