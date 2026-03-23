Spencer Strider joins Atlanta Braves injured list with oblique strain ahead of 2026 opening day

The Atlanta Braves are facing a nightmare scenario just days before the 2026 MLB season kicks off. Ace pitcher Spencer Strider will start the year on the injured list (IL) due to an oblique strain, manager Walt Weiss confirmed on Monday (March 23). This latest blow means the Braves will open the campaign with their entire projected starting rotation sidelined, creating major uncertainty for a team eager to rebound.
Spencer Strider's absence adds to an already alarming list of injuries. The right-hander, who has battled back from major elbow surgery in recent years, suffered the oblique issue during spring training.
Oblique strains are notoriously tricky and unpredictable, often sidelining players for weeks or longer. While the Braves hope for a quick recovery measured in weeks, Strider could miss most or all of April, requiring time to rebuild arm strength and possibly a minor-league rehab stint.
Spencer Strider joins a crowded rehab room among Atlanta Braves pitchers. Young arms Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep are out after elbow bone spur removal surgeries, expected to miss several months. AJ Smith-Shawver remains sidelined following Tommy John surgery, potentially out for the full season. Joey Wentz suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during spring action, ruling him out for 2026 entirely.
These setbacks leave the Braves scrambling. Spencer Strider's 2025 campaign was already a step back. He posted a 4.45 ERA over 23 starts after returning from his second elbow reconstruction. Fans expected a bounce-back in 2026 with more time removed from surgery, but the oblique injury throws another hurdle in his path.
With Spencer Strider out, the Atlanta Braves turn to a makeshift group. Chris Sale, the 2024 NL Cy Young winner, remains healthy at age 37 but carries workload concerns after his own injury history. Reynaldo Lopez, Grant Holmes, and Bryce Elder now slide up in the pecking order as middle-to-back-end starters. Jose Suarez, who appeared in seven games for Atlanta last year before a waiver rollercoaster, provides limited experience as a potential No 5 option.
The pitching depth that once defined the Braves is severely tested. One intriguing name lingers on the free-agent market: Lucas Giolito. The 31-year-old righty posted a solid 3.41 ERA in 20 starts for Boston in 2025, but ended the year with elbow discomfort and carries a history of forearm and elbow issues. Unsigned just days before Opening Day, Giolito could offer veteran stability if the Braves are willing to take on the risk. The Braves pride themselves on strong pitching, but this injury wave threatens their 2026 turnaround hopes.