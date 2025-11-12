Starbucks Red Cup Day 2025: How to get the limited-edition cup with your holiday beverage on November 13

The holiday season has arrived at Starbucks, and to spread some festive cheer, the coffee chain is giving away free limited-edition 2025 reusable red cups on November 13.

Customers who order any handcrafted holiday or fall beverage — hot, iced, or blended — at participating US stores will receive a free grande (16-ounce) reusable red cup, while supplies last.

Eligible drinks The offer includes Starbucks’ most popular seasonal favorites such as:

Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, and more.

However, Starbucks Christmas Blend and Starbucks Reserve Christmas brewed coffee are not included in this promotion.

How to get your free cup Customers can participate through any ordering channel — whether in café, drive-thru, or via Starbucks app and delivery platforms such as DoorDash, Grubhub, or Uber Eats.

The 2025 reusable red cup, made from 95% recycled material, features a hand-drawn design by Starbucks designer Yvonne Chan, who said she wanted to capture “the little moment of magic you feel when you step into a Starbucks from the cold outside.”

Bring back your cup for rewards Starbucks encourages sustainability through its reusable cup initiative.

Customers who bring a clean personal cup, including the 2025 red cup, will receive a 10-cent discount on their beverage.

In addition, Starbucks Rewards members will earn double stars on their entire order when using a reusable cup.

A holiday tradition “Red Cup Day” has become one of Starbucks’ most anticipated annual traditions. The company said it will be giving away more cups than ever before this year and will have extra baristas on duty to ensure a smooth and joyful experience.

The giveaway marks the start of Starbucks’ holiday season lineup, featuring festive beverages, seasonal treats, and gift-ready merchandise available throughout the holidays.

