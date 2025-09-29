Taylor Swift withdraws from talks to headline Super Bowl LX over unmet demands; who is replacing her?

Pop star Taylor Swift reportedly ended discussions with the NFL regarding her halftime performance at Super Bowl LX after the league allegedly did not meet her demands. According to British pop culture journalist Rob Shuter, Taylor Swift reportedly passed on the offer after the league “allegedly refused to give in to her demands”
After the breakdown of talks with Taylor Swift, British singer Adele is reportedly now being considered as a headliner for the halftime show after previously declining the offer years ago. NFL in a post on X stated, “Tune into Sunday Night Football halftime for a big announcement,” which seems to tease about Taylor Swift's replacement.
Thus, the NFL, in partnership with Roc Nation and Apple Music, will most likely announce the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on September 28, during the Packers-Cowboys Sunday Night Football broadcast.
Notably, “I knew You Were Trouble” singer attended multiple Chiefs games outside of the Super Bowls in the years since she began dating Kelce. However, the 14 Grammy Awards winner quietly attended Chiefs games recently held at Arrowhead Stadium and was in attendance on Sunday when the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in a blowout win, as per People Magazine.
The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, who announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce last month, first made her relationship status public in December 2024 via social media. The caption to the August Instagram post stated, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
To show support for her partner, Taylor Swift attended two Super Bowls — one that the Chiefs won and one that they lost.
In August, Taylor Swift made another major announcement, she revealed her newest album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. The 35-year-old singer's upcoming twelfth studio album is scheduled for release on October 3, Friday, through Republic Records. The new album, which drew inspiration from her life as an entertainer, was made during the European leg of the Eras Tour in 2024.
