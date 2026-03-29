Tottenham Hotspur part ways with head coach Igor Tudor by mutual consent; check details

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the exit of Head Coach Igor Tudor with immediate effect, bringing a swift end to his brief and challenging spell at the club. The Croatian arrived in February 2026 as an interim solution to steady a struggling side, but results failed to improve, leaving Spurs dangerously close to the Premier League relegation zone.
In an official statement released on Sunday, the north London club revealed that the decision was reached by mutual agreement. Alongside Tudor, goalkeeping coach Tomislav Rogic and physical coach Riccardo Ragnacci have also departed their roles.
The club statement read, “We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect. Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach.
Tottenham thanked the trio for their short stint, noting the difficult personal circumstances surrounding Tudor. "We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly. We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time," the statement continued.
Igor Tudor was appointed in mid-February 2026 following the dismissal of previous manager Thomas Frank. Hailed as an experienced firefighter capable of sparking an instant turnaround, based on his past rescues at clubs like Lazio and Juventus, Tudor inherited a team low on confidence and hovering above the drop zone.
However, his six-week reign delivered no league victories. Spurs suffered defeats against strong opponents, including Arsenal, Fulham, Crystal Palace, and a heavy 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. These results intensified pressure on the coaching staff and pushed the club closer to a potential relegation fight, a scenario few would have predicted at the start of the season.
Tudor's exit comes shortly after the passing of his father, Mario, adding a deeply personal layer to the decision. Reports suggest both parties recognised the need for a change, allowing Tudor to focus on his family while Spurs seek fresh momentum during the international break.
An update on the new Head Coach is expected in due course. With several weeks remaining in the campaign, the club is prioritising stability and survival. Names such as Roberto De Zerbi, Adi Hütter, and even a possible short-term return for Chris Hughton have surfaced in speculation, though nothing is confirmed yet.
This latest managerial change marks another turbulent chapter in Tottenham's 2025-26 season.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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