Tottenham Hotspur part ways with head coach Igor Tudor by mutual consent; check details

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the exit of Head Coach Igor Tudor with immediate effect, bringing a swift end to his brief and challenging spell at the club. The Croatian arrived in February 2026 as an interim solution to steady a struggling side, but results failed to improve, leaving Spurs dangerously close to the Premier League relegation zone.

In an official statement released on Sunday, the north London club revealed that the decision was reached by mutual agreement. Alongside Tudor, goalkeeping coach Tomislav Rogic and physical coach Riccardo Ragnacci have also departed their roles.

Statement by Tottenham Hotspur The club statement read, “We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect. Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach.

Tottenham thanked the trio for their short stint, noting the difficult personal circumstances surrounding Tudor. "We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly. We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time," the statement continued.

Short-lived tenure marked by poor results and personal tragedy Igor Tudor was appointed in mid-February 2026 following the dismissal of previous manager Thomas Frank. Hailed as an experienced firefighter capable of sparking an instant turnaround, based on his past rescues at clubs like Lazio and Juventus, Tudor inherited a team low on confidence and hovering above the drop zone.

Also Read | Thomas Frank sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after eight months amid poor EPL form

However, his six-week reign delivered no league victories. Spurs suffered defeats against strong opponents, including Arsenal, Fulham, Crystal Palace, and a heavy 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. These results intensified pressure on the coaching staff and pushed the club closer to a potential relegation fight, a scenario few would have predicted at the start of the season.

Tudor's exit comes shortly after the passing of his father, Mario, adding a deeply personal layer to the decision. Reports suggest both parties recognised the need for a change, allowing Tudor to focus on his family while Spurs seek fresh momentum during the international break.

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur An update on the new Head Coach is expected in due course. With several weeks remaining in the campaign, the club is prioritising stability and survival. Names such as Roberto De Zerbi, Adi Hütter, and even a possible short-term return for Chris Hughton have surfaced in speculation, though nothing is confirmed yet.