Tourette's campaigner John Davidson breaks silence after BAFTA slur: ‘My tics are...'

John Davidson, who is a Tourette's Syndrome campaigner, has issued a statement after his racial slur at the BAFTA Film Awards 2026. As the episode caused a controversy, Davidson said he was “deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning.”

“I was in attendance to celebrate the film of my life, I Swear, which, more than any film or TV documentary, explains the origins, condition, traits, and manifestations of Tourette Syndrome,” Davidson said.

John Davidson was heard shouting the N-word as Sinners actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan were presenting an award for special visual effects at the ceremony.

As per a report by Deadline, Davidson said in his statement: “I wanted to thank BAFTA and everyone involved in the awards last night for their support and understanding and inviting me to attend the broadcast. I appreciated the announcement to the auditorium in advance of the recording, warning everyone that my tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs. I was heartened by the round of applause that followed this announcement and felt welcomed and understood in an environment that would normally be impossible for me. In addition to the announcement by Alan Cumming, the BBC and BAFTA, I can only add that I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning.”

John Davidson on leaving after racial slur He added that he "chose" to leave the auditorium during the Sunday night event due to his tics.

“I was in attendance to celebrate the film of my life, I SWEAR, which more than any film or TV documentary, explains the origins, condition, traits and manifestations of Tourette Syndrome. I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette’s community and to teach empathy, kindness and understanding from others and I will continue to do so. I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing,” he added.

I Swear's Robert Aramayo won the best actor prize over Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

BAFTA apologises Meanwhile, the British Film Awards apologised for the "very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many", after a clip of the racial slur being shouted went viral on social media and sparked backlash.

"Tourette Syndrome causes involuntary verbal tics, that the individual has no control over," the British Academy of Film and Television Arts said.

"Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we apologise unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted."

Actor Alan Cumming, who was the ceremony host, also apologised for the language during the broadcast.

The BBC also apologised for not editing the language out of its broadcast, which aired on a two-hour delay on Sunday evening.

Later, it was edited out of the version on the BBC's streaming service on Monday morning.