Tragedy at 2026 Cocodona 250: Runner dies after medical emergency in Arizona ultramarathon

Organizers of the 2026 Cocodona 250 have announced the tragic death of a participant following a serious medical emergency during the ultramarathon. The sad news was shared on social media on Wednesday, as the challenging event continues across Arizona's stunning trails.

Official statement In their statement, race officials expressed deep sorrow: “We are deeply saddened to share that a participant experienced a serious medical emergency today during the event and has passed away. The runner’s family and crew have been notified.

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“Out of respect for the runner’s family and loved ones, we are not sharing additional personal details at this time. Our team is supporting those directly involved and will share more only when appropriate.

“Please keep the runner’s family, friends, fellow runners, volunteers, and first responders in your thoughts. We are deeply grateful to this beautiful community.

“The race is going to continue in their honor. We ask all participants and crew to carry the memory of this runner with you on the trail.”

The race will continue in honor of the runner Despite the tragedy, the ultramarathon will proceed as planned. Officials urged participants to honor the fallen runner by carrying their memory on the trail.

Runners started the Cocodona 250 on Monday. The event is scheduled to run through Saturday. This demanding race covers 253.3 miles with significant elevation changes, testing athletes over several days.

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What is the Cocodona 250 ultramarathon? The Cocodona 250 is an annual ultramarathon held in Arizona, first starting in 2021. It connects some of the most iconic trails and towns in the state. Participants face harsh desert landscapes and mountain terrain, with over 38,000 feet of climbing. The course mixes singletrack, doubletrack, technical sections, and some road segments near towns.

It links Black Canyon City to Flagstaff and gives runners 125 hours to complete the distance. Last year's men's winner, American Dax Hock, finished in over 79 hours, while the women's top finisher, Jesse Morton-Langehaug, took over 92 hours.

Entry fees for the event exceed $1,600, attracting dedicated ultrarunners from around the world. This year, approximately 400 participants entered the 250-mile distance as part of a larger week-long festival featuring races from 40 to 250 miles.

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A test of endurance and community Ultrarunning events like the Cocodona 250 highlight both the incredible human spirit and the inherent risks of long-distance running in extreme conditions. While medical support is present, such incidents remind everyone of the sport's challenges.

As the race continues, runners will navigate the demanding trails with heavy hearts but determined spirits, honoring their fellow athlete's passion for the sport.