Travis Homer signs with Pittsburgh Steelers; veteran RB boosts special teams depth

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a strategic addition to their roster, agreeing to terms with veteran running back Travis Homer. This signing brings a reliable special teams contributor to a team focused on building toughness across all phases of the game.
Travis Homer, 27, joins the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the past three seasons with the Chicago Bears. Known more for his work on coverage units than carrying the ball, he logged about 62 percent of special teams snaps in the games he played over his last two years in Chicago. In 2025, he appeared in 10 games but saw only six offensive snaps, highlighting his specialized role.
The Pittsburgh Steelers value players who excel in the often-overlooked special teams phase, and Travis Homer fits that mold perfectly. His consistent presence on kickoff and punt coverage made him a core piece for the Chicago Bears. Pittsburgh's special teams unit should benefit immediately from his experience and reliability, helping limit explosive returns and supporting field position battles.
As training camp nears, Travis Homer is expected to compete for a key role on coverage teams. His ability to handle multiple responsibilities on returns and blocks adds valuable depth without demanding heavy offensive usage.
Selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, Travis Homer has played in 85 career games with two starts across Seattle and Chicago. He has rushed for 474 yards on 90 carries with one touchdown, while adding 55 receptions for 475 yards and two scores as a receiving back.
Though his offensive stats are limited, Homer's versatility has kept him in the league for seven seasons. In Pittsburgh's crowded backfield, he likely prioritizes special teams over significant carries, complementing the team's established runners.
This agreement aligns with the Pittsburgh Steelers' approach of adding smart, cost-effective pieces during free agency. For a franchise emphasizing complementary play, Travis Homer strengthens the foundation without disrupting the core group.
Steelers fans can look forward to seeing Homer deliver consistent effort on Sundays. His track record points to dependable special teams play that helps control games and creates advantages for the offense and defense.
With this move, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue shaping a resilient roster for the 2026 season, proving once again that championships are built on contributions from every unit.