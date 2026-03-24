Travis Kelce commits to Kansas City Chiefs on three-year deal for 2026 return and beyond

Star tight end Travis Kelce has committed to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2026 season and beyond. The future Hall of Famer signed a three-year contract that guarantees him $12 million in 2026, fully secured through a mix of base salary and roster bonuses, while cleverly managing the salary cap for long-term flexibility.
The agreement, reported by is valued at $54.375 million, with a maximum of $57.735 million including incentives. Kelce will earn $12 million in base pay for 2026, plus up to $3 million in performance bonuses. This marks a step down from his previous average annual salary of $17.1 million, but it reflects his loyalty to the only NFL team he has ever known.
Kelce wasted no time celebrating the news. "Chiefs Kingdom! Let's go baby! It's official," he said. "Excited for 2026 and just excited to put on a Chiefs uniform in front of you guys again. Let's get Arrowhead rockin' baby! We'll see you guys in a few months."
The 36-year-old had flirted with retirement after a solid but down year in 2025. His 76 receptions and 851 yards were his lowest totals in over a decade, yet he remained a vital leader and playmaker for the offense.
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Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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