Travis Kelce commits to Kansas City Chiefs on three-year deal for 2026 return and beyond

Star tight end Travis Kelce has committed to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2026 season and beyond. The future Hall of Famer signed a three-year contract that guarantees him $12 million in 2026, fully secured through a mix of base salary and roster bonuses, while cleverly managing the salary cap for long-term flexibility.
The agreement, reported by is valued at $54.375 million, with a maximum of $57.735 million including incentives. Kelce will earn $12 million in base pay for 2026, plus up to $3 million in performance bonuses. This marks a step down from his previous average annual salary of $17.1 million, but it reflects his loyalty to the only NFL team he has ever known.
Kelce wasted no time celebrating the news. "Chiefs Kingdom! Let's go baby! It's official," he said. "Excited for 2026 and just excited to put on a Chiefs uniform in front of you guys again. Let's get Arrowhead rockin' baby! We'll see you guys in a few months."
The 36-year-old had flirted with retirement after a solid but down year in 2025. His 76 receptions and 851 yards were his lowest totals in over a decade, yet he remained a vital leader and playmaker for the offense.
(More to follow)