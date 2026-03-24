Subscribe

Travis Kelce commits to Kansas City Chiefs on three-year deal for 2026 return and beyond

A three-time Super Bowl champion, seven-time All-Pro, and 11-time Pro Bowler, Travis Kelce already holds the Kansas City Chiefs' all-time receiving records. Another strong season could push him higher on the NFL's tight end leaderboards.

Aachal Maniyar
Published24 Mar 2026, 01:29 AM IST
Advertisement
Travis Kelce contract details
Travis Kelce contract details(Getty Images via AFP)
AI Quick Read

Star tight end Travis Kelce has committed to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2026 season and beyond. The future Hall of Famer signed a three-year contract that guarantees him $12 million in 2026, fully secured through a mix of base salary and roster bonuses, while cleverly managing the salary cap for long-term flexibility.

Travis Kelce contract details

The agreement, reported by is valued at $54.375 million, with a maximum of $57.735 million including incentives. Kelce will earn $12 million in base pay for 2026, plus up to $3 million in performance bonuses. This marks a step down from his previous average annual salary of $17.1 million, but it reflects his loyalty to the only NFL team he has ever known.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce's official announcement sparks excitement

Kelce wasted no time celebrating the news. "Chiefs Kingdom! Let's go baby! It's official," he said. "Excited for 2026 and just excited to put on a Chiefs uniform in front of you guys again. Let's get Arrowhead rockin' baby! We'll see you guys in a few months."

The 36-year-old had flirted with retirement after a solid but down year in 2025. His 76 receptions and 851 yards were his lowest totals in over a decade, yet he remained a vital leader and playmaker for the offense.

(More to follow)

Advertisement

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeUsTravis Kelce commits to Kansas City Chiefs on three-year deal for 2026 return and beyond
Read Next Story