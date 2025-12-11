10 Mediterranean soups to enjoy this winter: Garlic-miso chicken, French onion cabbage and more

Winter calls for some delicious soup recipes to keep ourselves warm. With some humble ingredients, you can prepare a wide variety of Mediterranean soups for your loved ones and family. From garlic-miso chicken to 20-minute chickpea, here are some soup recipes you need for a perfect winter evening, according to Eating Well.
A bowl of chicken-miso soup is soothing, fresh, and satisfying. A light broth is simmered with sweet carrots, tender chicken, and lots of spinach. Umami-rich white miso is added at the end to give the dish a savoury punch. This recipe, which takes less than an hour to prepare, is perfect for a chilly evening.
Inspired by the popular Marry Me Chicken recipe, this Marry Me White Bean Soup combines sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, cream, and Parmesan. White beans take front stage in a rich, comforting vegetarian soup made with those same flavors. It is warm, popular, and will impress people at the table when finished with cheese and basil.
This 20-minute recipe for creamy chickpea soup is a great option when dinner needs to be prepared quickly. This zesty soup has a velvety texture that is warm and soothing since the cream cheese melts right into it. It is a crowd-pleasing, weeknight-friendly one-pot dish topped with crunchy tortilla strips and cilantro.
This protein-rich chicken soup with lemon and turmeric is cozy. The soup's vivid yellow color comes from turmeric, which has anti-inflammatory qualities. It is the ideal dish to have when you are feeling under the weather.
This bowl of spicy cabbage soup is the epitome of comfort. Rich with the fragrant flavor of garlic and tender-sweet cabbage, it is warm, substantial, and nourishing. This soup, which is full of vegetables and has a flavorful broth, is ideal as a starter.
The vegetable-rich soup is simple to make and perfect for hectic evenings when you want a tasty, homemade supper without spending hours in the kitchen. All you need is some crusty bread and a side salad to make a hearty, cozy supper that the whole family will enjoy.
This inventive take on the traditional French onion cabbage soup adds a new degree of coziness to this hearty dish. This version also uses caramelized cabbage. Sweet onions and cheese croutons add a vegetable-rich twist to the savory soup, which is nevertheless rather delicious.
With prebiotic components like sweet potatoes, leeks, and chickpeas, as well as a probiotic boost from white miso, this roasted vegetable soup supports gut health with a wide variety of tasty veggies.
Lentils and bulgur are among the ingredients that give this vibrant, lemony soup its earthy, nutty flavor and fibre boost. You can replace the bulgur with another cooked grain, such as quinoa or brown rice, to provide a beautiful chewy texture. Additionally, the harissa paste adds a little heat to the soup. You can use reduced-sodium bouillon and simply add hot water if you don't want to travel with veggie broth or don't have access to a microwave.
This slow-cooker stew is perfect for people on a Mediterranean diet because it emphasises veggies, fibre-rich legumes, and healthy fats. For a new variation, consider substituting white beans for the chickpeas or spinach or collards for the kale. The flavours of this simple vegan crockpot stew come together with a final splash of olive oil.
