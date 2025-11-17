10 most affordable US winter destinations for 2026, with most trips costing under $500

Winter in the US, especially January and February, is often overlooked, but new research from Kayak shows it may be the best time to explore. With fewer tourists, cheaper airfare and hotel rates, and a calmer atmosphere, travelers can enjoy refreshing winter getaways without overspending. “Early in the new year, January and February, is a fantastic time to travel to beat the winter blues and score affordable options,” says Sarah Kennedy, Kayak’s travel and trends expert.

Kayak analyzed millions of flight and hotel searches from March 15 to September 15, 2025, for trips planned between January 2 and February 28, 2026. The results highlight 10 destinations where flight and hotel costs stay under or near $500.

Sunny escapes and cultural hubs offer great value Dallas comes next at $435, drawing travelers with mild weather and Southern vibes. Highlights include the Dallas Arts District, outdoor festivals, and nearby Fort Worth Stockyards. Minneapolis, also at $435, shines with its lively arts scene, snowy trails, and famous Juicy Lucy burgers.

Washington, D.C. will cost around $445, with peaceful museums, winter monuments, and the ice rink at the National Gallery’s Sculpture Garden. Boston at $464 feels magical with a snow-dusted harbor, Snowport winter market, and Neptune Oyster.

More affordable getaways Baltimore ($471) offers a glowing waterfront, festive winter markets, and peak oyster season. New York City ($491) surprises travelers with calmer streets, cheaper Broadway options, and the lively Bryant Park Winter Village. Raleigh ($523) brings mild, sunny days perfect for art walks and rooftop sunsets, while Nashville ($523) offers a warm musical escape with cozy bars and famous hot chicken. Tampa ($533) rounds out the list with sunshine, the Tampa Riverwalk, and access to top Gulf Coast beaches.

FAQs 1. What are the cheapest places to travel in the US during winter? According to Kayak’s new data, the most affordable winter destinations include Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and Boston, with many trips costing under $500 for flights and hotels.